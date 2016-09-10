Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond after his arrest Monday on 10 charges — including drug, assault and other violations, according to city police department reports.

Donald Gray Fulton Jr., 20, of 199 Simpson Road, was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at a Virginia Street location and charged with five felonies: possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance; fleeing to elude arrest; and possession of a firearm by a conviction felon.

Fulton also is facing misdemeanor violations of resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun), assault on a female, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 23.

• Property valued at $1,050 was stolen from a secured 1998 Chevrolet Express van that was discovered to have been broken into Tuesday at Brannock and Hiatt Furniture on North Main Street. The back glass of the vehicle was broken, causing damages put at $200 and enabling the theft of a Garmin GPS unit, various tools, Milwaukee batteries (18- and 28-volt), Bosch drill bits, a Craftsman socket set, Erwin masonry bits, a Kobalt wrench set and a hand saw/frame saw. Brannock and Hiatt is listed as the victim of the crime along with Brian Stanley Holt of Cain Road, an employee of the business.

• Vestal Junior Crotts, 59, of 138 N. South St., was charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing at Lowes Foods on Aug. 28, after allegedly being spotted committing a theft and trespassing by store loss-prevention personnel. Crotts is said to have taken a bottle of wine. Johnny Thomas Wooten, 54, of 426 Roberts Road, was charged with second-degree trespassing in the same incident. Both men are free on written promises to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 14.

• Amber Nichole McMillian, 21, of 659 Simmons Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was cited for concealment of merchandise valued at $75 at Lowes Foods on Aug. 28. McMillian is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 14.

• Luis Cortez, 17, of 140 Janice Drive, is facing violations of driving while impaired and provisional driving while impaired (due to being underage), which were filed after Cortez was involved in a wreck on Granite Road on Aug. 26. His court date is Nov. 29.

• Murphy Shawn Jones, 30, of 1492 Fancy Gap Road, was served with a criminal summons on a stalking offense on Aug. 26, which had been filed on Aug. 17 with Randi Lynn Snow of Calloway Road in Lowgap as the complainant. Jones is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 23.

• A breaking and entering occurred on Aug. 26 at the residence of Austin Scott Foster and Christopher Cornell in the 1800 block of Westfield Road, with entry gained through an unsecured door. Nothing was listed as missing.

• Also on Aug. 26, police learned of a case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense, in which the Cash-A-Check business on North Main Street was victimized. A known individual had cashed a check earlier in the month to obtain an undisclosed sum of money, knowing he or she was no longer paying on the account while also planning to stop payment on the check.