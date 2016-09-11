Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Terry Ray Atkins, age 39, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony obtain property by false pretense, resist officer, hit and run, reckless driving, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and driving while license revoked;

• Joshua Dairell Holt, age 33, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Larry Mitchell Towe, 20, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony sell marijuana;

• Draven Cain Bobbitt, 18, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule VI controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Amy Marie Hoyt, a white female, 45, who is wanted on charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling house resorted to by persons using methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Tammy Lynn Horton, a white female, 54, wanted on charges of felony financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense;

• Chadwick Lee Haynes, a white male, 41, who is wanted on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretense;

• Samantha Marie Evans, a white female, 25, who is wanted on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.