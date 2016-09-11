City man imprisoned on drug conviction

DOBSON — Jack Edward Johnson Jr., hugged his mom, then the bailiff took him into custody after a Superior Court plea hearing Sept. 7.

Johnson was led away to begin a five- to 84- month sentence, which equals five to seven years in prison, minus 137 days credited for time served.

The 27-year-old Mount Airy resident had pleaded guilty by Alford decision to multiple violations, the most serious of which were manufacturing methamphetamine and felony conspiracy.

Other convictions included two counts of attempted trafficking in methamphetamine, possession or distribution of methamphetamine precursors, larceny by changing a price tag, embezzlement, financial card theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also admitted to violating probation on three misdemeanor counts and was given 90 day sentences to be served concurrently.

In other court action last week:

• Three felony charges were dismissed against Trina Moore Johnson, 31, of Bethany Farm Road, Roaring River. Johnson had been cited with safe cracking, larceny and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

A prosecuting witness refused to participate in the prosecution and stated so in court on Sept. 7.

She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor larceny and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Sept. 8, and a misdemeanor possession of stolen goods charge was dismissed.

Johnson was given a 90-day sentence to be served concurrently with one she’s serving in another county.

