The following marriage licenses issued in Surry County.

• Jeffery K. Lee, 44, and Angelia D. Edwards, 35, of Lowgap. Issued Sept. 1.

• Jeffery W. Galyean, 36, and Brittany M. Myers, 19, of Toast. Issued Sept. 1.

• Amber L.H. Ellis, 23, and Tiffany R. Morris, 23, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 1.

• Kevin R. Dezern, 35, of Pinnacle, and Mary A. Finney, 41, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 1.

• Cory L. Thompson, 24, of Mount Airy, and Stacy K. Fulk, 21, of Cana, Virginia. Issued Sept. 2.

• Jeremiah N. Carter, 26, and Natisha A. Hall, 26, of Elkin. Issued Sept. 2.

• Alejandro Vega-Rodriguez, 39, and Ana R. Leandro, 29, of Dobson. Issued Sept. 2.

• Kenneth L. Renegar, 58, and Roberta J. Gower, 52, of Elkin. Issued Sept. 2.

• Ernest J. Angle, 26, and Ashli L. Gardner, 21, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 2.

• Tyler D. Morgan, 31, and Rebecca E. Brintle, 26, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 2.

• Randall C. Carlisle, 49, and Melisa D. Long, 51, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 2.

• Henry G. Johnson, 46, and Angie M. Shepherd, 41, of Huntersville. Issued Sept. 2.

• Walter R. Jones, 49, of Thurmond, and Tanya K. Reaves, 49, of Elkin. Issued Sept. 6.

• Brandon M. Inman, 40, of Dobson, and Tara V. Davis, 33, of Fancy Gap, Virginia. Issued Sept. 6.

• Dustin R. Lovill, 25, and Kendra L. Jordan, 24, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 6.

• Anthony L. Baca, 27, and Amanda M. Nins, 30, of Kihei, Hawaii. Issued Sept. 6.

• Alexander X. Bigel, 39, of Mount Airy, and Brandi M. Smith, 43, of Jonesville. Issued Sept. 6.

• Daniel C. Mills, 23, of Pilot Mountain, and Emily D. Worrell, 23, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 7.

• Cameron M. Bulla, 21, and Malena M. Wilson, 20, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 7.

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

