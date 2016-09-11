Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Rainbow Child Care Center, 412 Junction St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 8. Violation: Clean and in good repair; water play centers cleaned, sanitized and maintained: Clean the furniture and toys in the outside play room where dust and debris has accumulated.

Rainbow Child Care Center, 720 West Kapp St., Dobson. Inspected June 8. Violations: 1) Food contact surfaces properly washed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried; single-service articles not re-used: The dish machine has no sanitizer in the final rinse. All dishes and utensils must be washed, rinsed and sanitized in the three compartment sink until the dish machine has been repaired. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the dish machine has been repaired.

2) Non-hazardous products properly stored: Several items were stored on the floor in the resource room today. Keep all general storage stored off of the floor and in such a way to facilitate cleaning.

3) Individual linen provided; adequate beds, cots, or mats provided, in good repair, properly stored, labeled, spaced during use: The cots were spaced closer than 18 inches together in the Todler 1 room today. Keep all cots spaced at least 18 inches apart when in use.

4) Easily cleanable, clean, and in good repair; carpets vacuumed as required and extraction cleaned; date cleaned___________: Repair the floors where damage is present in the young pre-school room and the pre-K academy. Repair the wall damage present in the young pre-school room and the todler 2 room. Repair the wall in the kitchen storage area that has been damaged by cans.

Ridgecrest Retirment food service, 1000 Ridgecrest lane, Mount Airy. Inspected June 20, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Cooked potatoes were found off of temperature control on a prep table with a temperature of 114 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F. when holding them hot. The potatoes were cooled to correct the violation.

2) Approved thawing methods used: Thawing – C – Shrimp and flounder were found thawing in water in the prep sink without the faucet cut on. Foods may be thawed in a prep sink if it is held under running water with a maximum temperature of 70 degrees F. The cold water supply today was 72 degrees F. Thawing during the summer months must be done under refrigeration or part of the cooking process until the cold water supply is at a temperature of 70 degrees F. or below.

3) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – (REPEAT) Several packages of pasta and crackers were found in open bags today. Keep all dry foods in a sealed container or otherwise protected from contamination.

4) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Designation-Dressing Areas and Lockers – C – Several employee items (cell phones) were found on the stand mixer and prep table in the kitchen today. Keep all employee items stored away from food prep areas and in a designated location.

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 1455 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected July 8, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C- Observed employees eating in food preparation areas with the plates on food prep tables. Employees shall eat in designated areas where exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, linens, and unwrapped single-service cannot be contaminated. Cdi by employees removing plates from these areas.

2) Food separated and protected: Food Contact with Equipment and Utensils – P- Observed bowls stored in food that were used to dispense food in the sandwich prep unit and in the vegetables. Use scoops/spoons/tongs with handles when dispensing food. Store scoops with the handle up in the dry goods.

3) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF -When cooling chicken and rice, put only 2 inches of food in each container so it can properly cool from 135 f to 70 degrees f within two hours. The food must then go to 41 degrees in an additional 4 hours. Store uncovered on the top shelf of the walk-in cooler.

4) Insects and rodents not present; no unauthorized animals: Outer Openings, Protected – C – Back door needs to be self-closing or the fly fan needs to remain on throughout the day.

5) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Repair the leak in the walk-in freezer. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is rusty and in bad repair.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C-clean floors and walls under and behind equipment. Clean floor drains. Clean the glass in front of the grills.

Shikora II, 2133 Rockford St., Suite 900, Mount Airy. Inspected June 6, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed food stored in the walk-in cooler at 49 F. You may store TCS at 45 F And below until January 1, 2019 and must store them at 41 F and below thereafter. Repair man called and food was moved to another unit.

2) Approved thawing methods used: Thawing – C- Observed shrimp thawing under water that was 75 f. Water must be 70 f or less. Recommend thawing in the walk-in cooler during the summer months when the water is usually warmer. Monitor the cold water temps whenever thawing this way.

3) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C-hair restraints must be worn by those preparing food including bangs.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- At the time of inspection, the walk-in cooler was running around 49 F. The cooler needs to run around38 F to maintain proper food temps. Repairman was called during the inspection. I will return within 10 days for compliance. Adjust the sandwich prep cooler door so it closes properly. Repair the leak in the walk-in freezer. The laminate is missing from the ledge on the front prep counter. Repair. Knob missing from the grill.

5) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Manual Warewashing Equipment, Wash Solution Temperature – PF- When actively washing dishes the water used to wash dishes must be at least 110 f. At the time of inspection, the wash water was 83 F. CDI by employee making new wash water above 110 F.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean equipment tops, sides, legs and feet. Clean around the grill area. Clean prep table shelving. Clean gaskets and refrigeration facing/doors.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors and walls under and behind equipment. Clean walk-in cooler and freezer floors. Clean floor joints and in corners. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Replace chipped floor tiles. Repair the walk-in cooler and freezer floors where they are starting to rust and corrode. Repair the wall around the rice warming units where it is in bad repair.

8) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition – C- Clean hood and filters.