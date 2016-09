The following divorces were granted in Surry County.

• Ronald G. Martin Sr. and Lawanda Martin. Married Feb. 19, 1999. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Jill Draughn Tucker and Jonathan C. Tucker. Married June 26, 2004. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Carla Brame and Jonathan Brame. Married May 18, 2002. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Zachary C. Willard and Amoree G. Willard. Married Aug. 27, 2005. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Joseph Baskin and Melissa Baskin. Married April 12, 1993. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• David H. Hauser and Gwendolyn S. Hauser. Married March 14, 2009. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Samuel S. Johnson and Elizabeth Ann White Johnson. Married June 28, 2008. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Kenneth Francis and Carol A. Connor. Married April 29, 1999. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Douglas W. Gaydon and Debbie L. Gaydon. Married June 5, 2005. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

• Brandon M. Inman and Dawn R. Inman. Married October of 1997. Divorce granted Sept. 6.

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

