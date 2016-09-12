September is Library Card Sign-up Month—-a time when libraries across the country remind parents that a library card is the most important school supply of all.

A library card is free at any member library of the Northwestern Regional Library. “Today’s libraries are about more than books,” the library system said in a statement. “They are creative educational spaces for learners from birth to high school and beyond.

“Librarians provide important resources to families whose children are at the earliest stages of development, by teaching parents and caregivers the components of early literacy which help children develop the basic tools for school readiness,: the statement said. “As of 2010, libraries in the United States offered more than 2.3 million children’s programs, which account for nearly two thirds of all library programming.”

Older students can access high-speed Internet, digital tools and the opportunity to work with trained professionals on how to use them. Librarians provide guided training in digital media and grow digital literacy skills. Libraries also provide equity of access to digital tools and media, which has become increasingly important in high-poverty areas where students are less likely to have a computer or internet access in the home.

Libraries are also a training ground for students of all ages to expand their knowledge and explore creative pursuits. Northwestern Regional Libraries provide quality programs for all ages to learn more as well as in-house resources to explore.

“As our culture is shifting, today’s libraries are finding new and innovative ways to extend their collections and services, providing access to a wide variety of tools, both high-tech and low-tech, to empower their communities. NC LIVE is a resource rich database available to all at no charge and has information for everyone,” the Library statement said.

In addition to books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, computers, and programs, libraries offer access to e-books and wireless access. E-books are available at ninety percent of US libraries. The Northwestern Regional libraries offer a variety of fiction, non-fiction, biographies, and children’s books including the 2016-2017 Battle of the Books titles.

Today’s public libraries also offer free classes and one-on-one instruction on technology, Internet, and resources are available. Libraries help start businesses, create resumes, search for jobs, and apply for jobs online. Libraries help people connect with government and their communities, complete online forms, and use online government services.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Resources at the Northwestern Regional Library branches are available to anyone who has a library card. Students can turn to the library for materials, programs and knowledgeable library staff that support academic achievement. Visit a member library in Surry, Alleghany, Stokes, and Yadkin counties, or visit the Northwestern Regional Library website at www. nwrl.org.