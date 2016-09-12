Surry County Fair in full swing

James Copeland, seated in the back row with his sister, Nicole Copeland, throws his hands up on a ride at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Brody Johnson, left, Bailey Johnson and Shane Hawks, of Double E Farms in Dobson, bathe "Shorty," a market steer, prior to a livestock show at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Katrina Anders, of Mount Airy, watches her sister's kids ride the merry-go-round at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Rosalie Wilds dons a tiara won at a game played at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Amelia Pond, right, gets some help from William Perdue, while Rosalie Wilds and Melinda McCane watch them play a fishing game at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Cruz Torres, riding in the front seat of a looping ride, views the fair upside down at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
Folks view the offerings at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-1.jpgJames Copeland, seated in the back row with his sister, Nicole Copeland, throws his hands up on a ride at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Brody Johnson, left, Bailey Johnson and Shane Hawks, of Double E Farms in Dobson, bathe “Shorty,” a market steer, prior to a livestock show at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-2.jpgBrody Johnson, left, Bailey Johnson and Shane Hawks, of Double E Farms in Dobson, bathe “Shorty,” a market steer, prior to a livestock show at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Katrina Anders, of Mount Airy, watches her sister’s kids ride the merry-go-round at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-3.jpgKatrina Anders, of Mount Airy, watches her sister’s kids ride the merry-go-round at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Rosalie Wilds dons a tiara won at a game played at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-4.jpgRosalie Wilds dons a tiara won at a game played at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Amelia Pond, right, gets some help from William Perdue, while Rosalie Wilds and Melinda McCane watch them play a fishing game at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-5.jpgAmelia Pond, right, gets some help from William Perdue, while Rosalie Wilds and Melinda McCane watch them play a fishing game at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Cruz Torres, riding in the front seat of a looping ride, views the fair upside down at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-6.jpgCruz Torres, riding in the front seat of a looping ride, views the fair upside down at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News
Folks view the offerings at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160912_Fair-7.jpgFolks view the offerings at the Surry County Agricultural Fair on Monday. Terri Flagg | The News