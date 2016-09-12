Flat Rock residents ask for water

DOBSON — A number of residents in the Flat Rock area are asking for water service.

At the Surry County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 5, county commissioners were provided with a petition signed by residents on Shay Street, Autumn Ridge Lane and Kimberly Drive asking county officials to extend water lines from Reeves Mill Road to the area.

“It appears as if everybody on that street signed that thing,” said Commissioner Larry Phillips in reference to Shay Street.

The petition includes 17 signatures of residents who live at 17 different addresses, 10 of which are on Shay Street.

“Residents here have wells with low-quality water which must be heavily filtered to remove the reddish or rust-colored stains and odor from the water,” reads the petition. “Some of us have shallower wells to capture water without the red discoloration, but these shallower wells tend to have a lower volume of water and tend to dry up temporarily from time to time.”

The letter also cites fire protection as a concern for residents in the area, and states the nearest water main is on Reeves Mill Road, about 500 yards from the development.

“Those of our neighbors signing below would be willing to connect to such a line at a reasonable cost as soon as the new water service is made available,” concludes the petition.

After some discussion, any decision on the matter was deferred until more information about a possible project to extend water service to the area is available.

“I think we have a consensus to have the planning director check on this and get a cost estimate,” said board Chairman Buck Golding.

Less than two weeks ago, Mount Airy officials discussed water/sewer expansion. City Commissioner Jon Cawley mentioned how the city spent millions of dollars to extend utility lines to the affluent Cross Creek area about eight years ago.

Rezoning request

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a request to rezone property near the I-77 interchange.

The request, from BGSS Investments, LLC, or Gary Harold, was to rezone 2.456 acres located at 121 Oak Grove Church Road from a rural agricultural designation to highway business. Commissioners approved a general use rezoning, so no precise plans for the property were unveiled.

However, the property, and others surrounding it, have been a matter for speculation. Property owners, including BGSS Investments, have asked commissioners to consider extending sanitary sewer services to the area, which is part of the Interstates Water and Sewer District but will not receive sewer service as part of the current sewer project in the district.

The property owners have agreed to foot 50 percent of the bill for the project, according to County Manager Chris Knopf. A change-order for the extension, which will cost about $301,000, is likely to soon come before commissioners.

Commissioners have implied there are likely development plans for the property.

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.