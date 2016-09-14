Police reports

• Two kayaks with a total value of $825 were stolen in Mount Airy Sunday, according to city police department reports. The Perception orange and black camo kayak and red 10.5-foot Future kayak were taken from the yard of owner Christopher Brewer in the 800 block of North South Street.

• Charles Harrison Proffitt, 56, of 634 E. Haymore St., was arrested Sunday on a larceny violation after he was found to have allegedly stolen pieces of metal from a construction site on Old Rockford Street. Proffitt was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 27 appearance in District Court.

• Also Sunday, Ronald Wade Ayers of East Lebanon Street told police that a Dell laptop computer valued at $500 and $15 in loose change had been stolen from his home.

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was reported on Aug. 30, stemming from an unknown suspect using a credit card owned by Friendly Heating and Cooling Inc. on West Lebanon Street to buy a Dyson cool tower valued at $800.

• James Thomas Kenneth Slate, 27, of 141 Odyssey Way, turned himself in to a magistrate on Aug. 30 on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which had been filed on Aug. 18 with Karen Deborah Cole of Winesap Lane as the complainant. Slate is free on a written promise to appear in court on Sept. 23.

• A married couple, Timothy Dwaine Wall, 36, of 1357 Linville Road, and Erica Faith Wall, 23, of 221 Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, were each arrested on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods on Aug. 29, with details of the alleged offenses not listed. Timothy Dwaine Wall, who also was served with an outstanding order for arrest for violating probation, was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and Erica Faith Wall, $500 secured, with both scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 9.

• A civil disturbance on Apostle Drive on Aug. 29 led to Gregory Keith Greene, 43, of 103 Apostle Drive, being served with criminal summonses for injury to personal property, which had been filed on Aug. 23, and second-degree trespassing (June 10) and Gregory Everhart, 43, of 105 Apostle Drive, a criminal summons for injury to personal property issued on June 30. Paul Isaac Lewis, another Apostle Drive resident, is the complainant, with Greene and Everhart to appear in court on Sept. 23.

• Melissa Marie Hall, 40, of 106 Emerald Lane, was cited for larceny on Aug. 29 at Walmart, where she allegedly was seen taking unspecified property valued at $84 by store loss-prevention personnel. Hall’s court date is Oct. 16.

• Demarko Antonio Moore, 26, of 144 Poplar St., was served on Aug. 28 with a warrant on a charge of assault, inflicting serious injury, which had been filed on Aug. 18, with no other details given. Moore was held in the Surry County Jail with no bond figure listed and slated for an Oct. 18 District Court appearance.

• Heather Sunshine Simmons, 35, of 158 Mayes Haven Lane, was arrested at a Carolina Court location on Aug. 22 on outstanding warrants for charges of obtaining property by false pretense, a felony; possession of stolen goods; and larceny, which had been issued on Feb. 17 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Simmons further was charged with possession of methamphetamine, also a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia after leaving those items in a cigarette pack before her arrest, police records state. She was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and is facing District Court dates on both Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.

During the same incident on Carolina Court, Christopher Reuben Clark, 32, of Booker Street, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance after methamphetamine allegedly was found during a search of his person and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon due to a handgun turning up in a search of a bathroom where Clark was hiding. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond and is to be in court on Sept. 28.