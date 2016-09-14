DNA testing and family history focus of talk

Those wishing to learn more about DNA testing and how it can be used in genealogy research may be interested in attending the next meeting of the Carroll County Genealogy Club.

Bob Lockett will present a program on the use of female DNA in research. The next club meeting will be on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Carroll County Public Library in Hillsville, Virginia. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a discussion period after the presentation.

At the October genealogy club meeting on Oct. 19 Lockett’s presentation and discussion will feature male DNA and how it can be used in research. That meeting will also be at the county library at 6 p.m.

Stay in touch with club activities using the club Facebook page, as well as, the Friend of Carroll County Genealogy Club website.

The Carroll County Genealogy Club continues to accept applications for the First Families of Carroll County certificate program. Applications may be picked up from the genealogy library or by writing to the Carroll County Genealogy Club at PO Box 395, Hillsville, VA 24343.

The genealogy library is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Someone will be available to help with family research. Anyone wishing to help staff the library and help those doing research are asked to contact Katie at 276-766-3431 or Jerry at 276-730-9522.