Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 2101 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 15, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Several items in the walk in cooler had a temperature above 45 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees F. when holding them cold. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the walk in cooler is properly maintaining temperatures at or below 45 degrees F. on potentially hazardous foods.

2) Time as a Public Health Control: procedures and records: Time as a Public Health Control – P,PF – The items on the heat lamp near the fryer were out of temperature today and management stated that these items are on a TPHC. No written procedures were available to inspect. I will return in 10 days to ensure that written procedures are available for the fried items in the fryer heat lamp area.

3) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Several bags of spices were found open while in dry food storage. A large bag of bread crumbs was found in a container that would not seal in the dry food storage area. Keep all dry foods in a sealed container or otherwise protected from contamination.

4) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – Several plastic containers were found wet nested while in clean storage today. Allow all food contact surfaces and containers to air dry before stacking them. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Clean the inside of the utensil container in the back food prep area.

5) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – The burger tooth picks and the taco papers were found stored in dirty containers today. Single service cups were found on the ground in the outside storage area. Keep all single service items stored at least six inches off of the floor and in a clean and sanitized location.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the lower shelving in the back food prep area. Clean the inside of the prep units on the grill line and mug chiller closest to the front door. Clean the non-food contact areas of the ice machine.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floors in the walk in freezer. Maintaining Premises, Unnecessary Items and Litter – C – Remove the non-working/unused margarita machine and microwave from the outside storage room.

Cook Out 27, 1988 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 16, score 98. Violations: 1) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Separation-Storage – P — A bottle of degreaser, bottle of window cleaner, and a bottle of bleach were found stored above or on top of the clean dish drainboard of the three-compartment sink. Keep chemicals stored away from clean dish areas. This was corrected by moving the chemicals.

2) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment, where needed, especially under serving window equipment. Clean the walls where needed, especially behind tables and equipment. Clean the floor in the walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Clean the hood system. Clean the soap splatter from the wall behind the soap dispenser closest to the entrance. Clean the underside of the soap dispenser, as well. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — The grout is eroding from several spots on the floor. Regrout where necessary (REPEAT). Ensure that there are no openings in the filters in the hood system.

El Ahorro Meat Market and Mexican Restaurant,1019 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected June 15, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P — Some enchilada sauce, made, in-house, was dated marked 6/7/16 to 6/13/16, but was being used in prep today. Potentially hazardous foods must be sold, served, or consumed on or before the discard date. If after the date, they must be discarded. This was corrected by disposing of the enchilada sauce and using another batch. All other foods were properly date marked.

2) Food properly labeled: original container: Food Storage Containers Identified with Common Name of Food – C — A couple of containers of dry foods needed to be labeled. Also, a couple of containers of dry foods in the back storage room had labels, but they were fading and difficult to read. Relabel these foods.

3) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Forks and spoons were stored improperly today. They were not stored with the food contact sides all pointing the same direction. They should be stored with the food contact side pointing the same direction so they will not be contaminated when taking one from the container.

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Outdoor Storage Surface – C — The dumpster in the back has been moved from the concrete pad and is now sitting directly on the ground. The dumpster is required to sit on a smooth, durable surface that is sloped to drain and easy to clean.

Elkin Assisted Living food service, 500 Johnson Ridge Rd., Elkin. Inspected Sept. 9, score 94.5. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C -At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified protection manager by taking and passing an ansi accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the inspection.

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P- Sanitizer bottle too strong. Make daily at 200 ppm QUAT to sanitize work surfaces. CDI by making sanitizer at this strength.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Can Openers – C- Replace the blade in the can opener. Shards were observed on the gears of the can opener. Employee washed the can opener to remove the metal shards. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Thermometers in the walk-in cooler were inaccurate.

4) Plumbing installed; proper backflow devices: System Maintained in Good Repair – C- The plumbing system shall be maintained in good repair. Dishwasher draining into the floor. The 3-comp sink was remedied by purchasing new plugs to release the water slower.

5) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition – C- Clean the filters in the hood. Designated Areas-Employee Accommodations for eating / drinking/smoking – C- Observed employee food plates where they were eating in the kitchen. Employees must eat in areas outside of the kitchen and food prep areas.