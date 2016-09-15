Community block party planned by church

Those looking for something to do this Saturday night have a possible solution: a free community block party planned by a Mount Airy church.

Haymore Memorial Baptist, located at 319 Rockford St., will host the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with the public invited.

“Everything is free of charge: a hot dog supper for the community, chips, drinks and ice cream,” church Youth Minister Kevin Minix said Wednesday.

The gathering also will include live music, volleyball, a cornhole tournament and carnival-type games.

Saturday’s community block party is coming is coming on the heels of another event held earlier by the church which proved to be a major success.

“Our first one we did was back in July,” Minix said. “It went so well — we had a great response from the community.”

That block party attracted about 400 people, leading the church to schedule this one Saturday.

“The purpose is, our church is taking the initiative of reaching out to the community,” the Haymore Memorial Baptist youth minister explained, especially to families.

Minix added that in addition to the block party, the church has increased its partnerships with community agencies and institutions such as the Shepherd’s House and Tharrington Primary School.

He said Saturday’s event will be “free-flowing,” with no scheduled program or activities other than the cornhole tournament that is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

It will have a two-person team format, with the winners to receive a pair of $25 gift certificates to the 13 Bones restaurant in Mount Airy.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.