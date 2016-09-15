Police reports

• A break-in was discovered Saturday at the Calloway Sales and Manufacturing site on Riverside Drive, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A lock was cut, which enabled entry to a shop building and the theft of a Craftsman tool set and hand truck with a total value of $170. Damage estimated at $100 occurred to a door of the building.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was filed Sunday against Taylor Michelle Roberson, 22, of 140 W. Church St., after she allegedly was observed at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park on North Main Street downtown — a location Roberson had been banned from last week. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 16.

• Stephen Kilgore Goldsmith Jr., 31, of 155 East Crosswinds Court, was served Friday with criminal summonses for charges of assault, inflicting serious injury, and second-degree trespassing which had been issued the day before with Steven Odum of Springs Road as the complainant. No other details were listed regarding the charges, for which Goldsmith is to be in District Court on Oct. 21.

• Property damage was discovered on Sept. 1 at the self-service car wash on Hamburg Street, where graffiti was painted on brick walls. The damage was put at $500, with James Alva Hunter of Goliath Lane listed as the crime victim.

• An antique mantle clock valued at $150 was stolen on Aug. 31 during a break-in at a residence on Quesinberry Road, with Yancey Smith Davis of Fairview, a town in Buncombe County, listed as the victim. A door was kicked open to gain entry, causing $100 in damage to the frame.

• Kayla Faye Mayes, 25, of 281 Linwood Drive, was cited for concealment of merchandise on Aug. 31 at Lowes Foods, involving property with a total value of $23 which was recovered. Mayes’ court date is Oct. 14.

• An attempted break-in occurred on Aug. 31 at the London Lane residence of James Dean Sawyers, where a tool was used in an effort to break off a doorknob, causing damage of $30 to the knob and door frame.

• A white Samsung tablet computer and case valued at $540 and a brown leather wallet worth $10 were stolen from an unsecured 2007 Chevrolet owned by Kristopher Drew Fussell on Aug. 30 while it was parked at his home on Wrenn Avenue. The loss also included assorted credit cards, an undisclosed sum of cash and a North Carolina DMV ID card.

• Susan Dawn Clement, 41, of 438 New Life Church Road, was charged on Aug. 30 with driving while impaired, habitual impaired driving and possession of an open container of alcohol, with the arrest occurring in the 700 block of West Pine Street. Clement was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Nov. 1.

• The license tag, number PFP8482, was stolen from a 2014 Ford Fusion on Aug. 30 at a parking area at the Surry Medical Ministries Clinic on Rockford Street. The owner of the vehicle is Jessica Erin Stewart of Shoals Road in Pinnacle, an employee of Winston-Salem Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

• Police were told on Aug. 29 that property with a total value of $860 had been stolen from unsecured vehicles at the Woodbury Lane home of John Henderson Bradley, who is listed as a victim along with Mark Skousan of Arizona and Sarah Skousan of Idaho. Taken were a black Hewlett-Packard laptop computer, a light-brown natural wood-color Breed guitar, an Apple Macbook charging cable and a Seagate mobile storage device. The incident occurred on Aug. 21.

• Matthews Five and Dime on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on Aug. 29, when an unknown suspect took a nine-piece screwdriver set, a P&G brown bag purse and Axe shower gel, valued altogether at $31, which that individual returned before running out of the business.

• Jeffrey Todd Nixon, 49, of 438 Durham St., was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Aug. 29, when he was found at Northern Hospital of Surry County after having been banned from that location in July 2013. Nixon was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 29 court appearance.