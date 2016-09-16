Superior Court briefs

DOBSON — A Mount Airy man was convicted of several felony and misdemeanor charges in Superior Court Sept. 14.

Terry Wayne Jenkins, 28, of Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, one lesser count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.

He was given consecutive six- to 17-month suspended sentences, with 51 days credited for time served, and placed on 30 months of supervised probation.

• On Sept. 8, Gene Bowman, 51, of West Poplar Street, Mount Airy, pleaded guilty to seven lesser counts of attempted trafficking in opium or heroin and two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling. He was given an intermediate sentence that included credit for 30 days served and a suspended sentence of 19 to 32 months with 30 months of supervised probation.

• Benjamin Jason Gates, 42, of Hall Street, Mount Airy, was ordered Sept. 6 to serve a 90-day Confinement in Response to Violation having been found in violation of supervised probation. Gates had been placed on probation for 36 months following a July 2013 conviction on possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Probation was revoked for Matthew Franklin Ransom, 34, of Rockford Road, Mount Airy. He had been convicted of larceny of a firearm in February and placed on supervised probation for 24 months and credited for 21 days served in jail. Ransom’s six- to 17-month previously suspended sentence was activated following the Sept. 7 hearing.

• Jason Alton Hodges, 39, of Ayers Circle, Mount Airy, pleaded guilty to possession or distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, manufacturing methamphetamine and the lesser charge of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. He was given two consecutive intermediate sentences with 48 months of supervised probation. The first included 211 days credited for time served and a 16- to 29-month suspended sentence. The second included 90 days credited for time served with a suspended sentence of 6 to 17 months.

Compiled by Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.