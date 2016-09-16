New church meeting at Creekside Sunday

A new, contemporary church will be begin holding weekly services this week inside of Creekside Cinemas in Mount Airy.

Thrive Community Church will hold its first worship service there beginning at 10 a.m.under the guidance of pastor Ricky Hudson Jr.

“With the smell of popcorn in the air, and among movie promo posters, Pastor Ricky envisions people from all different walks of life entering Creekside Cinemas for church service. He imagines people dressed in blue jeans and t-shirts alongside of those dressed in suits and ties praying and worshipping together,” the church said in a statement announcing its formation.

Thrive Community Church has rented three auditoriums for the worship services. One auditorium will be for the main worship service, one auditorium for preschool age kids, and one for elementary age children. The group also has rented a party room for nursery age children.

“As guests enter the theater, they will be warmly greeted into the lobby and offered a cup of coffee. When the worship experience begins, a live band will be leading worship, using the movie screens for song lyrics,” the statement said.

“We want Thrive Community Church to be a church for the young, old, believers, skeptics and every tribe in town,” Hudson said. “Movie theaters are places where people automatically feel comfortable. It helps having an environment that feels more like common ground to people.”

The mission of this new church, according to the statement, “Is to help people connect with each other, grow spiritually, and reach others with the gospel.”