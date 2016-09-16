Police reports

• The AT&T store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft Tuesday which involved a property loss totaling $2,385, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Three Samsung Galaxy cell phones, each valued at $795, were stolen by an unknown party.

• Police learned Monday of a recent vehicle theft at the T&K Enterprises auto dealership on West Lebanon Street, where a black 2013 Nissan Maxima valued at $18,000 was discovered missing on Aug. 25.

• Jason Alexander Austin, 34, of 135 W. Lebanon St., was charged Monday with injury to personal property, with Northern Hospital of Surry County listed as the complainant. No details were listed regarding the alleged offense, for which Austin is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court; the date was not available.

• Cynthia Annette Stevens, 47, of 616 Maple St., was charged with cruelty to animals on Sept. 5 after she was encountered by police during a stray animal call. Two dogs were found on Willow Street which were “extremely malnourished,” arrest records state. Stevens claimed ownership of the canines, which were taken by county animal-control personnel. Her court date is Oct. 17.

• Johnny Thomas Wooten, 54, of 426 Roberts Road, was jailed on two counts of disorderly conduct on Sept. 5 after being encountered by police as a suspicious person on West Independence Boulevard. Wooten was held under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 24 court appearance. He also has been banned from the Roses department store and Mill Creek General Store as a result of the charges, for which no other details were provided.

• David Michael Gray Jr., 31, of 2489 Rockford St., and Andre Lavelle Roach, 49, of 624 S. South St., were arrested on felony charges of first-degree burglary and larceny on Sept. 4 in connection with an incident in the 100 block of Virginia Street downtown. The two, who also are accused of communicating threats, were confined in the Surry County Jail, each under a $100,000 secured bond, and are to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 10.

• A theft occurred on Sept. 4 at the residence of Amelia Pena Lopez in the 500 block of Rockford Street, where a blue cloth purse was taken along with an undisclosed sum of money, miscellaneous credit cards, two checks and a driver’s license.

• Randall Daryl Knott, 50, of 545 Lovill St., was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked on Parrish Lane on Sept. 4 after a traffic crash investigation. Knott is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.

• Ricky Dale Sehen, 52, of 204 Circle Drive, is facing a violation of shoplifting (concealment) stemming from an incident at Lowes Foods on Sept. 4 involving items with a total value of $79 which were returned. Sehen was banned from the business and slated for an Oct. 14 court appearance.

• Janie Lennette Waller, 34, of 150 George St., was cited for concealment of merchandise at Lowes Foods on Sept. 3, involving items valued at $21, including chicken tenders and a box of potato wedges she allegedly hid in her purse. Waller’s court date is Oct. 14.

• Debra Lynn Jenson, 60, of Swannanoa in Buncombe County, was cited for concealment of unspecified merchandise at Lowes Foods on Sept. 3. Jenson is to appear in District Court on Oct. 14.

• Robin Elaine Jessup, 51, of 104 Sunnybrook Lane, was cited for concealment of merchandise (several packages of steaks) at Lowes Foods on Aug. 31. A second-degree trespassing violation also was issued against Jessup due to her previously being banned from the store. She is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 14.

• Sophia Nicole Cifuentes, 28, of 160 Calvary Drive, was cited for larceny on Aug. 31, when she allegedly was seen concealing unspecified merchandise at Lowes Foods by store loss-prevention personnel before leaving the business. Cifuentes’ court date is Oct. 14 and she has been banned from Lowes Foods.

In June Cifuentes was cited for larceny at Food Lion, where she allegedly took items valued at $21. In January 2015, Cifuentes was cited for concealment of merchandise at a different Food Lion. The incident involved several food items.