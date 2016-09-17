Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Hugh Chatham institutional food service, 180 Parkwood Dr., Elkin. Inspected June 17, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Plated foods were found in the hot hold unit with a temperature below 135 degrees F. Cooked carrots were found on the stove top with a temperature below 135 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F. when holding them hot. The food products were reheated to correct the violation.

2) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Boxes of muffin mix, cake mix and biscuit mix were found on a baking rack that was open while in storage. Keep all dry foods in a sealed container or otherwise protected while in storage.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the shelving and cabinet rack in the vegetable walk in cooler. Clean the side of the oven near the deep fryer. Clean the handle of the front dessert cooler. Clean the inside of the plate warmer on the tray line.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floor in the walk in coolers. Clean the floor under the shelving in the walk in freezer.

Just Save Deli, 911 E. Atkins St., Dobson. Inspected June 15, score 99. Violations: 1) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the edges and corners of the lower shelving in the walk in cooler. Clean the inside of the microwave. Clean under the hot bar.

2) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floors at the base of the walls in the walk in freezer. Clean the baby changing surface in the womens restroom. Drying Mops – C – A mop was found drying on the floor of the canwash today. Keep all mops hung up to properly dry. Storing Maintenance Tools – C – Keep the hose at the can wash stored off of the floor.

Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, 1905 Woodland Dr., Mount Airy. Inspected June 14, score 96. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P- Observed stored dishes and utensils that needed additional cleaning and sanitizing. CDI by sending all of the dishes to the dishmachine.

2) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C- Observed dishes that were not properly air-dried before they were stacked.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, Bar cooler bottom in bad repair. Not easy to clean. One bar freezer has frozen water in the bottom of the unit. Replace chipped/rusty shelving in the reach-in coolers. Nonfood-Contact Surfaces: Large sandwich unit missing facing not allowing easy cleaning and good maintenance. One-door meat cooler missing facing. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment: Salad prep cooler lid in bad repair. (Replaced during inspection): Cutting Surfaces – C- Replace cutting boards that are in bad repair (cut marks) And melted (red cutting board)

4) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tops, sides, facings, and feet of equipment. Clean inside refrigeration. Clean shelving where needed. Clean speed rack covers. Clean the outside of the sugar container. Clean handwash sinks.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors/walls under and behind equipment throughout. Clean floor sinks. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Vent covers in the dishmachine area in bad repair. Rusty door frames need sanding and painting. Dining floor in bad repair. Repair chipped tiles. Repair baseboard tiles where damaged. Repair small holes in the walls throughout the kitchen.

Lowgap Wildlife Club seasonal swimming pool, 566 Wildlife Club Rd., Lowgap. Inspected June 17. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: safety ropes with floats and contrasting color bands provided at shallow area breakpoints Try to redo the contrasting color bands as the liner is fading and becoming a similar color as the contrasting color bands on the stairs and shallow area breakpoint.

2) Pool maintenance: contrasting band on steps and benches Try to redo the contrasting color bands as the liner is fading and becoming a similar color as the contrasting color bands on the stairs and shallow area breakpoint. Recolor the stair bands before next season.

3) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

Mayberry Motor Inn Inc., 501 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. Inspected June 14, score 98. Violations: 1) Hot and cold running water provided (116-128 F) in guestrooms Hot water in guestrooms read around 107 – 110 degrees F. The hot water temperature must be in the range of 116 – 128 degrees F. There are 4 tankless water heaters here at the facility and one of them had a malfunctioning display, which may mean the unit is malfunctioning, causing the lower hot water readings. Have these units serviced, if necessary.

2) Ventilation clean and in good repair The air conditioning units in rooms 107 and 110 had dirty filters that need to be cleaned.

McDonalds, 1916 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 13, score 95. Violations: 1) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Cleanser, Availability – PF — There was no soap at the front handwash sink today. Keep handwash station stocked with soap at all times. Also, there was no soap to restock the handwash station. To correct this, the manager poured some of the liquid soap into the empty container at the other handwash sink. New soap will be ordered on the next truck.

2) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — The McCafe cooler was not operating properly today. The temperature of the milk inside of the cooler was reading 60 degrees F. The milk and whipped cream were discarded. Also, egg product in the reach-in cooler read 60 degrees F. The unit seemed to be operating properly, so it seems the egg product was left out at room temperature for too long. The egg product was discarded to correct this. I will need to return on or before 6/22/16 to ensure the McCafe cooler is working properly.

3) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C — REPEAT: All employees must wear an effective hair restraint with working with or around food, including managers.

4) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Keep all single-service containers inverted (without food contact surfaces exposed) to prevent contamination. Also, be sure that cups used for beverages are keep protected by placing them in dispensers properly (without too many exposed) or with the original sleeve kept around then to protect from splash and other contamination.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment; inside equipment (especially the prep unit, microwaves, fryer cabinets, McCafe cooler, other reach-in coolers, etc.); inside of cabinets; and around the coffee station.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors throughout, especially underneath equipment (drive-thru, prep line, grill area). Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Replace the broken base tile to the left of the can wash. Replace the can wash basin (hole in the floor). Organize the outside storage unit to allow for easy cleanbility.