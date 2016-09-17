Foundation golf tourney raises $30k

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation raised more than $30,000 at its Sixth Annual Golf Classic Tournament held at Pilot Knob Park Country Club on Sept. 8.

This annual golf tournament is one of two major fundraisers for the foundation.

“We are very thankful to our sponsors and donors who support the Foundation each year,” said Brent McKinney, foundation president.

The tournament was an all-day event with 24 teams teeing off at 8 a.m. and 24 more teams teeing off at 1:30 p.m.

Before the morning tee time, the East Surry High School chorus sang the national anthem while the East Surry JROTC presented the colors. The East Surry band played the national anthem and the JROTC presented the colors before the afternoon tee time.

Jennie Handy from Horace Mann Insurance and Brian McPeak from J’s Office Supply sponsored a lunch buffet of hamburgers and hot dogs between the morning and afternoon events.

“The weather was beautiful and sunny the entire day, a perfect day for golf,” said Ashley Mills, foundation liaison. “We were happy to see the golfers come out for the tournament and enjoy the day.”

In the morning flight, the Classic Business Systems team won first place with a score of 53. Shields Inc. took second place with a 54 score. Chris Saffelle was the closest to the pin on hole #6 and DeWhitt Whitten was the closest to the pin on hole #11. Jennifer Sammons was the women’s longest drive winner and Mark Fletcher was the men’s longest drive winner.

In the afternoon flight, the team of Jared Jones, representing Pilot Mountain Middle School, grabbed first place with a score of 52, and second place went to the Surry Insurance team with a 54 score. Greg Perkins was the closest to the pin on hole #6 and Johnny Harris was the closest to the pin on hole #11. The women’s longest drive winner was Janice Lyons and Mike Harrison was the men’s longest drive winner.

First place winners for the flights received trophies and a free round of golf at Pilot Knob Park. Second place flight winners received trophies and dining certificates. Longest drive winners received Titleist golf balls and a gift card. Closest to pin winners received a $50 gift certificate to Pilot Knob Park.

“With continued support, we will be able to support our students, teachers and administration, as we work to become the best school system in North Carolina,” said McKinney.

The educational foundation strives to increase the level of education in Surry County Schools by helping students pursue higher education and rewarding teachers with professional learning opportunities and extraordinary classroom projects. A total of $78,820 was given to support the students and teachers in Surry County Schools in 2015.