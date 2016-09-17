RCC to close temporarily Sunday

Mount Airy has been known as a FIT community, as designated by a state program, but local fitness efforts will be on hold Sunday as far as Reeves Community Center is concerned.

A scheduled interruption in electrical service will force the temporary closure of the facility that day for about 10 hours, according to city Parks and Recreation Director Catrina Alexander.

Alexander announced during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday night that she had received a call Wednesday from Duke Energy personnel regarding the impending outage.

It is set to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.

This is necessary because the company will be making repairs on area power poles.

“Unfortunately, this means that Reeves Community Center will be closed by 7 a.m. on Sunday,” Alexander added.

As a result, the facility will be inaccessible to all pass holders, including 21-hour pass holders, until the work is completed.

Alexander said RCC personnel will do their best to make users aware of when that occurs and the community center can reopen.

“We will be updating that on our website and Facebook pages,” she said Thursday night. This includes the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the City of Mount Airy Facebook page and www.mountairy.org.

Such an interruption in electrical service has never occurred at Reeves Community Center in recent memory — “not that I can recall,” said Alexander, who became city parks and recreation director in January 2005.

“We’ve had blips,” she said of scattered power interruptions, but not a planned outage for 10 hours.

Often, local residents have taken refuge at the community center when bad weather has knocked out electrical service to homes, Alexander said.

Sunday’s outage also reportedly will affect some residences in the area, but that could not be confirmed.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.