Cedar Ridge students complete summer challenge

At the end of the 2015-2016 school year, Cedar Ridge Elementary sent every student home with three free books and lots of other opportunities for the summer, including a summer Reading Challenge.

Students were asked to complete at least 15 of the squares on the challenge to receive prizes at the beginning of this school year.

Eight students completed the Summer Reading Challenge. Some of the more popular activities were: bring a book on your next car trip, make a tent with sheets or towels and read a book in the tent, visit a public library and register for their summer reading program, read in the dark with a flashlight, and read a book to your pet or stuffed animal.

“Most importantly, these students kept reading,” the school said in a statement announcing the program. “Studies show that students who continue to read during the summer months continue to show growth in vocabulary and comprehension. We are so proud of these eight students at Cedar Ridge.”