Police reports

• A crime involving a major theft and property damage was discovered Wednesday at Running River Laundromat on South Main Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A change machine valued at $1,500 was stolen along with an undisclosed sum of money from coin-operated dryers. The incident, which occurred overnight Tuesday, also resulted in $300 in damage to a dryer and $50 in damage to a coin-operated toy machine.

• Two Mount Airy residents were served Monday with warrants on a felony charge of possession of a motor vehicle which had been issued on Sept. 6 by a detective with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Demarko Antonio Moore, 26, and Samantha Marie Evans, 25, both of 141 W. Poplar St., were each released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. They are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 12.

• Walmart was the scene of a theft Wednesday, which involved two Bostitch 181-piece tool sets valued at $196 and various food items, no value listed, being placed into a shopping cart and taken out of the store.

• An attempted break-in occurred on Sept. 2 at the home of Juan Pineda on Broad Street, which resulted in $300 in damage to a window panel door.

• Two persons listed as a married couple, Andrew Bailey Staples, 31, and Brandee Rachelle Bledsoe, 33, of 118 E. Wilson St., No. 2, were arrested on disorderly conduct charges at that location on Sept. 2 after they allegedly were observed yelling curse words on the sidewalk and street. Each was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 16 District Court appearance.

• Jonas Garcia, 20, of 118-C Mobile Way, was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Sept. 2 at a location on Granite Road, after having been banned from all city housing authority property. Garcia was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with his court date Oct. 3.

• Kyree Laquell Maxfield, 25, of 3985 N.C. 268, Pilot Mountain, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Sept. 1 after police encountered him on Maiden Lane at Rockford Street during a suspicious-person call. Being a fugitive from justice generally means someone is wanted in another jurisdiction, but no details were listed regarding Maxfield’s arrest. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.