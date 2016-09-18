Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Shaun Rae Holyfield, age 33, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and methamphetamines, two counts felony maintain place for controlled substances, two counts use/possess drug paraphernalia, possess schedule VI controlled substance and possess stolen goods;

• Jennifer Marie Johnson, 30, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts larceny, two counts possess stolen goods, four counts possess schedule II controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and possess schedule VI controlled substance.

• Kevin Michael Haynes, 38, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

• John George Bajek III, 44, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired level 3.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Justin Anthony Bledsoe, a white male, 28, who is wanted on charges of felony breaking/entering, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, larceny after breaking/entering and injury to personal property.

• Michael Chad Shaw, a white male, 44, who is wanted on charges of felony breaking/entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking/entering and possession of stolen property.

• Kristi Lynn Needham, a white female, 34, who is wanted on charges of felony uttering a forged endorsement and possession of stolen property.

• Matthew M. Crouch, a white male, 38, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.