Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

McRitchie Food Trailer, 315 Thurmond PO Rd., Thurmond. Inspected June 15, score 100. Violations: None.

Mill Creek General Store, 541 W. Pine St., Suite 200, Mount Airy. Inspected June 14, score 99. Violations: 1) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Single-service forks were found stored with the food contact surfaces extending out of the storage container and in the original package, but uncovered in the back storage room, where they can be easily contaminated. Single-service utensils such as forks, spoons, or knives need to be stored so that the food contact surface is not exposed. Also, there are several closed packages of single-service articles stored in the back storage area where they are less than 6 inches from the floor. Single-service articles must be kept more than 6 inches from the floor unless they can be stored on apparatuses, such as dollies, pallets, racks, or skids that can be moved easily with a hand truck.

2) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — Clean up the trash from the garbage/recyclable corral. Storage Refuse, Recyclables and Returnables – C — Several bags of glass containers were stored on the ground in the garbage/recyclable corral. All recyclables must be stored in receptacles or waste handling units that are durable, leakproof, and nonabsorbent with tight fitting lids or doors.

Raven Knob Scout Reservation residential camp, 266 Raven Knob Rd., Mount Airy. Inspeced June 17, score 96. Vioaltions: 1) Lavatories, bathing & toilet facilities: Approved, accessible, adequate, clean, good repair: “All resident camp buildings shall be kept clean and in good repair and shall comply with the following specific requirements: (2) The walls of all rooms shall be kept clean and in good repair. All walls and ceilings in dressing or locker rooms; toilet rooms and bathrooms shall be easily cleanable; and walls shall have washable surfaces to the highest level reached by splash or spray in rooms or areas where such occur.” Wooden walls in the latrine (shower, toilet, and urinal stalls need to be sealed or painted with a cleanable paint so that they are washable (“to the highest level reached by splash or spray…”).

2) Food service facilities: Lighting meets minimum levels, shielded: “In Resident Camps, all areas in which food is prepared, or in which utensils are washed, shall be provided with at least 50 foot-candles of light on food preparation work levels and at utensil washing work levels.” Lighting measured at 17-22 foot candles in most areas.

3) Food service facilities: Lavatories: Location, approved facilities, clean, repair: There was no hot water supplied to the “bug juice” rooms during the inspection. However, it was discovered that the water heaters were turned off. Once turned on, this was corrected. Also, one of the employees at the trading post mentioned that they wash hands in the dishwashing sink. Only wash hands in sinks designated for handwashing.

4) Food service facilities: Floors: Proper construction, good repair, clean: Sweep the floors in the dining room storage rooms. Keep all storage above the floor (trading post).

5) Food service facilities: Walls, ceilings: Proper construction, good repair, clean: Replace any damaged corner guards (leading into the dish machine room). Sand and paint the rusty grill on the wall in the dish machine room. Keep ceiling tiles properly positioned in the ceiling frames. Clean the cobwebs from the walls in the trading post storage room. Sweep the floor in the trading post storage room. Repair the floor in the trading post (leading to the mop sink room).

Subway #4944, 117 W. Atkins St., Dobson. Inspected June 14, score 95. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager by taking and passing an ansi accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the operations including during the inspection.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P- Observed scoops stored in the hot water well that had dried heavy build-up around the gears and head of the scoop where it was not submerged in water. It appeared these utensils have not been cleaned and sanitized in quite sometime. Cdi by sending to dish to be washed. Observed several stored bread forms that need to be cleaned and sanitized. Cdi. Bread forms placed in the utensil sink to be re-washed.

3) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed ham and turkey on the make line stored above 45 Degrees F. Ham 59 F and turkey 46 F. Do not stack food above the fill line in the containers. CDI by PIC discarding food stored above 45 degrees f. Store food 41 degrees f and below.

C.F. Jones Ice Cream, 87 Mayberry Mall, Mount Airy. Inspected June 21, score 97. Violations: 1) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C — REPEAT: All food employees must wear effective hair restraints when working around food. This is a repeat violation.

2) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — The sanitizer used for storing wiping cloths had degraded some to where it was reading around 10 ppm. Ensure that the sanitizer for storing wiping cloths reads 50-200 ppm at all times. This was immediately corrected by remaking the sanitizer.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces where needed (shelving, racks, hot holding unit, inside of cold holding units and freezers, fan guards in small reach-in unit, etc.).

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C — The owner of this shopping mall has provided a dumpster that cannot be covered. When talking with the maintenance employees of the shopping mall on July 1, 2014, they mentioned that the contract ended with the existing contractor (at that time) and a new contract had been agreed upon with another contractor. They stated that this contractor would provide a covered dumpster for food, but this did not happen. A covered trash receptacle should be provided.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath and behind equipment and shelving, especially in corners. Clean the floors in the walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Reattach baseboard to the wall where coming away from the wall (behind the soda syrups). Fill in/cover the hole in the wall behind the soda syrups. The inside of the wall is exposed where a leak has occurred under the prep sink and behind the water heater. This is a work in progress, but the damaged is being repaired.