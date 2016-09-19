Rockford Elementary kindergartners honor grandparents

Rockford Elementary School recently held a special event to honor grandparents of kindergarten students there, with a doughnut breakfast on Sept. 12.

“Grandparents’ Day falls on the second Sunday in September each year and we like to honor them as much as our mothers and fathers,” said kindergarten teacher Michelle Porterfield. “I think the grandparents enjoyed this bonding time as much or more than the grandchildren,” she said of the event.

Teacher Kristi Freeman agreed, and said it had been a “team effort” to put on the event.

During the event, the students drew pictures and added a poem as a gift for their grandparents. The school reported more than 50 grandparents were able to attend.

“We had grandparents comment how nice it was to attend an event like this when they had other grandchildren go through elementary school and nothing like this was ever done,” the school said in a written statement. “We even had one set of grandparents drive all the way from New Jersey just to be at this event.”