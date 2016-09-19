Three arrested on drug charges

Three people were arrested last week on drug charges in two separate incidents, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4:40 p.m., authorities arrested Karen Sue Hawks, 45, of 220 Bowtie Lane, Lowgap, and Samuel Davis Holder, 38, no permanent address listed, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division and the Mount Airy Police Department. The arrests came due to drug complaints in the Lowgap area, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Hawks was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, and possession of marijuana up to half-an-ounce. In addition, she was served with outstanding warrants for her arrest for a charge of possessing 22 grams of methampetamine.

Holder was charged with two counts of injury to personal property, reconnecting utilities, and domestic violence protection order violation. He was also served with outstanding warrants.

In a separate incident that same day, Jamie Ray Gammons, 35, of 441 Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked, in addition to outstanding warrants on other charges.

Both sets of arrests came after traffic stops in the Lowgap area after complaints of drug activity in the community, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Hawks was taken to the Surry County Detention Center where she was being held on a $40,000 secured bond. Holder was taken to the detention center and placed on a $2,800 secured bond.

After his arrest, Gammons was also taken to the detention center where he was held on a $103,000 secured bond.

