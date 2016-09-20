Police reports

• Medication was stolen during a break-in at an elderly Mount Airy woman’s home last week, according to city police department reports. The incident occurred Wednesday at the residence of Mary Brown on Poplar Street, where pain and sleep medication was taken in addition to a pill cutter. No loss figures were listed for the stolen property.

• Also Wednesday, Gary Lee Goad of Maple Drive told police that his wallet, an undisclosed sum of money, a Wells Fargo debit card and a driver’s license were stolen that day by a known suspect at The Hollows Motel on U.S. 52.

• Clifton Gregory Linville, 21, of 1179 W. Lebanon St., was charged with larceny Wednesday in a complaint brought by his mother, Tamira Linville of the same address. Police records do not specify what allegedly was stolen and led to Clifton Gregory Linville being jailed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.

• Belk in Mayberry Mall was the scene of a theft last Tuesday, when a known suspect took a pair of round clear-stone earrings and one pair of silver round hoop earrings, valued altogether at $68. The suspect had been banned from the department store in September 2012, constituting a second-degree trespassing violation.

• Kelly Nichole Nixon, 24, listed as homeless, was taken into custody at a Rockford Street location on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and an order for an arrest for failure to appear in court which had been issued on Aug. 25. Nixon was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond, with Nov. 29 her court date.

• Jacob Levi Burchette, 27, of 1547 Siloam Road, was arrested at a Price Street location on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 3 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call. A warrant was discovered for that charge, which had been issued in Pilot Mountain on Aug. 26. While being taken into custody, a charred glass smoking pipe allegedly was located in one of Burchette’s pockets, leading to an additional violation of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 10 District Court appearance.

• Joshua Terrell George, 31, of 228 Eleanor Ave., was charged with possession of cocaine, a felony, on Sept. 3 after an off-duty Stokes County officer allegedly observed George drop a bag of cocaine out of his pocket at McDonald’s on North Renfro Street. George was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in court on Nov. 16.

• Jeremy Brent Harvey, 25, of 529 Rockford St., No. 5, was cited for hit and run, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 2 after an incident at Walmart which was seen by multiple witnesses and led to Harvey later being located at the PART parking lot on Carter Street. His court date is Nov. 29.

• Kristien Mondreal Mitchell, 25, of 625 Willow St., was served on Sept. 2 with a criminal summons for failure to return rental property which had been filed in July 2015 with Rent-A-Center as the complainant. Mitchell, who police encountered as a passenger during a vehicle stop, is to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 14.