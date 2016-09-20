Pro-Confederate group plans march, sale in Dobson

DOBSON — A pro-Confederate group is planning to march Saturday in Dobson.

Southern Cross, which is based in the Dobson area, has held similar events in recent months in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain, and Saturday’s march in the county seat will include an added feature — a charity rummage sale.

Joe Davis, the president of the group which has been described as a small motor vehicle club, said Tuesday the format this weekend will mirror that of the previous marches.

Those typically have included individuals solemnly carrying both Confederate and U.S. flags, with a hearse also part of the procession to symbolize how basic rights are being lost in America today. One of the group’s missions is to address misinformation regarding the role of the Confederacy in the War Between the States.

At the end of each march, Davis has offered remarks in support of constitutional freedoms of expression and others, and the sacrifices military members have made in preserving those liberties.

He said Tuesday that the same sentiments will prevail Saturday, when participants are scheduled to assemble about 12:30 p.m. at Surry Community College and walk to an East Atkins Street location where the rummage sale is planned. Free hot dogs are to be served to the public there.

“The purpose of the march is to educate people on where we’re going and let people know if we don’t stand up, we’re not going to have anything to stand up for,” Davis said Tuesday.

“Things are just getting worse.”

In addition to Southern Cross members, anyone else is invited to march and carry Confederate or U.S. flags.

However, no picket signs or those with inflammatory or racist remarks will be permitted in keeping with a group goal of being a watchdog for the rights of everyone.

The Southern Cross president added that while the club might be small in number, it is hoping to spark change.

“They say one man can’t make a difference and I want to prove them wrong on that.”

Rummage sale

The second part of Saturday’s activities in Dobson will highlight another stated mission of Southern Cross: helping those in need.

This will involve a rummage sale to begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Reece Machines at 208 E. Atkins St. behind Sheetz. Members will leave that site and head to the college for the march and then return there for the special remarks.

The sale is aimed at raising money to help elderly people on fixed incomes whose water heaters fail. Davis explained that the money will be used, through a special arrangement with Lowe’s, to buy slightly damaged units that might have incurred dents or scratches during shipment and can’t be sold as new.

Plans call for these to be installed at no charge for older persons in need. Depending on the money generated by Saturday’s sale, additional needs might be addressed, Davis said.

Items offered will include clothing, tools, household items and more. The rummage sale will last until the inventory is exhausted, with anything left over going to Goodwill. “So nothing’s going to waste,” Davis said.

Hot dogs with all the trimmings will be offered at the sale site, including buns donated by Merita, drinks by Pepsi-Cola and the wieners provided at a wholesale cost by Mount Airy Meat Center.

The food will be free, with donations accepted.

Last year, Southern Cross raised money for underprivileged children at Christmastime through a haunted trail project held during the Halloween season.

