Dobson students, Boy Scouts retire flags


Members of Boy Scout Troop 529 posed for a picture after helping students at Dobson Elementary School with a flag retirement ceremony.


First-grader Ethan Unsworth places his red stripe cut from an American flag in the retirement box.


Second-grader Emme Martin carries her part of the flag up to the retirement box.


Landon Pack, a fifth-grader, holding the stars section of his class’ flag.


Dobson Elementary School celebrated Constitution Day recently by taking part in a flag retirement ceremony.

Boy Scout Troop 529 helped the school prepare 20 flags that were ready to retire. Each class read the information about how to prepare the flag for retirement and went through the steps to ensure that each flag was honored.

“They started by saying the Pledge of Allegiance together to the opened flag,” the school noted in a written statement. “This was the last time each flag was saluted and pledged to. Then they placed the flag on a table to be disassembled. They then cut the flag into specific sections to prepare for the school ceremony to retire each flag.”

Then, members of Troop 529 met with the school to collect the different sections, and concluded the ceremony that night at Camp Raven Knob by conducting the ceremonial burning of the 20 flags at the Crazy Horse Campsite.

Each class chose an active or retired service man or woman to receive the grommets from their flag after the ceremony.

