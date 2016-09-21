Hospice purse auction set for Oct. 20

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will hold its biannual Handbags for Hospice auction in October, but this year the event will be in a new location.

For the first time, the agency will hold its fundraiser in Martinsville, Va.

The event will feature purses donated by such luminaries as former Miss America Lee Meriwether (star of “Barnaby Jones”, “Batman” and “The Time Tunnel”), Dana Delaney (star of “Body of Proof”), Anna Wood (star of the new USA Network series, “Falling Water”), humorist Jeanne Robertson, and several local television personalities.

“This will be the first time we’ve held our ‘Handbags for Hospice’ auction in Martinsville, and we’re very excited to bring this big event to such a wonderful community,” said Brett Willis, director of development for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care.

“In addition to handbags, we’ll also feature lots of items for the entire family, such as a signed football by Carolina Panther Greg Olsen, and a number of stock car racing items too,” said Willis. “It will be a great night to start your holiday shopping!”

All proceeds from the auction, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Piedmont Arts, will help to provide hospice services to patients who are living with serious, progressive medical conditions. It also provides support for families experiencing grief associated with the illness or death of a loved one.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled night out with an impressive selection of celebrity-signed purses, gift items and sports memorabilia, but the most important thing is that this event is a great way for people to support the hospice mission.”

Tickets to the Handbags for Hospice auction will go on sale soon. Admission is $20 per person, and that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine or beer, and live entertainment. For more information call 1-888-789-2922.