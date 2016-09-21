Girls to hit gridiron for charity

Gender roles will be reversed Thursday night when girls hit the gridiron for an annual powderpuff football game at North Surry High School featuring male students as cheerleaders.

The purpose of the game, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Charles Atkins Stadium, is to raise money for Victory Junction, a special camp at Randleman for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses.

North Surry’s Student Council joins others around North Carolina in supporting Victory Junction, and since the statewide effort began about 10 years ago, nearly a quarter-million dollars has been generated.

“This is our fourth year,” Daron Atkins, a North Surry architecture and engineering teacher who is the school’s Student Council adviser, said of the Greyhounds’ participation in the fundraiser.

The powderpuff football game has proven to be a popular method of aiding the charitable cause, with $1,000 in proceeds donated in 2015 and up to $2,000 generated in past years.

Thursday night normally is set aside for junior varsity games, but there will be no such contest this week due to North Surry’s varsity team playing an endowment game Friday night against West Stanly. Jayvee games are not permitted before such contests.

Two teams of girls will be involved in the powderpuff game, matching juniors and freshmen against seniors and sophomores.

It is to be played under flag football rules and have the earmarks of a regular gridiron struggle as the girls compete for four 10-minute quarters with a running clock.

The game is scheduled to have referees, an announcer — and cheerleaders, male students who will be dolled up for the event as part of their roles.

Meanwhile, the action on the field is expected to be just as entertaining.

“It’s fun to watch them play,” Atkins said of the girl gridders.

“When they get to the end of the game, you can tell they want to win because they’ve got their game face on and they want bragging rights,” he said.

“They’re not just makeup and lace, they have a tough side, too — it’s extremely competitive.”

The cost of admission will be $3 for adults and middle-school-aged students and up, with elementary-age pupils to be admitted free.

Cheerleaders also will be raising money for their efforts, with a prize to be awarded to the top fundraiser.

Atkins said all proceeds will go to Victory Junction.

Another portion of Thursday night’s event will be the crowning of a homecoming king, with that individual to participate in homecoming queen festivities for North Surry’s varsity game Friday night.

Atkins is urging everyone to come out and watch the powderpuff competition, which he says offers a night of fun for the entire family.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.