Police briefs

• A woman who allegedly attempted to flee from a patrol vehicle late Sunday night and “wrecked into a residence” at 449 City View Drive has been charged with reckless driving, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Hannah Emma Jean France, 22, of 251 Eleanor Ave., who was operating a 2005 Ford Focus, was clocked doing 56 mph in a 25 mph zone, police records state, and after seeing the patrol car is said to have turned around in an effort to evade it, but lost control of the Ford Focus before a pursuit was initiated. France was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 29.

• Property damage was discovered Sunday at Dickson Record and Toy Shop on Franklin Street, where graffiti was spray-painted on walls. The damage was put at $500.

• Darrell Lamont Sturdivant, 48, of 418 Reely Cook Road, Dobson, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen property after a Friday incident at a local U.S. Cellular outlet with the address not specified, where he allegedly stole undisclosed property. As the responding officer was taking a report, Sturdivant came back and was cited in the parking lot for the violations and released to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 16. The property was returned to the business.

• Items valued altogether at $480 were stolen from AT&T Spring Communications on North Andy Griffith Parkway on Sept. 7, including four LG headphones, two Gadget Guard screen protectors and two Speck tablet cases. The property was taken by an unknown party.

• Jennifer Nicole Sawyers, 37, of 209 Simpson Road, turned herself in to a city magistrate’s office on Sept. 7 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia which had been issued on Sept. 1 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Sawyers is free on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Oct. 26.

• A Stihl backpack blower valued at $405 and owned by Hector Silva Rodriguez of Worth Street was discovered missing on Sept. 6 from the bed of a truck parked at 2226 Rockford St., the address for Golden Corral.