Knotts presents new show in Mayberry

While Karen Knotts will visit Mayberry Days for the seventh year, something new is in store for Mayberry fans on Friday.

Knotts, the daughter of Don Knotts, who portrayed Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has performed her comedy routine “Tied Up in Knotts” in the past. This year, however, a second program has been added to Knotts’ agenda while in Mount Airy.

On Friday at 11:30 a.m. Knotts will perform “A Deputy’s Daughter” at the Earle Theatre. On Saturday she will perform “Tied Up in Knotts” at the same time and location.

Knotts described “Tied Up in Knotts” as the proven hit. It’s her “home run,” but Knotts said “A Deputy’s Daughter” is targeted especially for this audience.

“It really focuses on my father’s early career and his time on The Andy Griffith Show,” explained Knotts. “It should definitely appeal to Mayberry fans.”

She’s been performing the show, which began as a keynote address, for about two years, but it will be a first for Mayberry Days.

The comedian said the production will be a little different from the show those who attend Mayberry Days are used to seeing. It’s less of a performance and more of an “intimate” experience.

“It’s a little different,” said Knotts in describing the show. “It’s a sit-down show. It’s as if we were just a bunch of people in a living room.”

She said the informative but humorous show should be a lot of fun.

Knotts has become a bit of a mainstay at Mayberry Days, and she said it’s for good reasons she opts to come to Mount Airy every September.

“I’ve made a lot of friends there,” she said. “And the fans are just delightful.”

This year Knotts won’t travel from California alone. The actress and comedian said she will have a sidekick, as actress Lana Ford plans to tag along.

“She’s very funny,” noted Knotts. “She will also be in the parade, and she and I will be doing something together at Colonel Tim’s Matinee.”

In addition to her comedy routines, Karen Knotts also has performed in multiple TV roles, portraying characters on “Archie Bunker’s Place,” “Return to Mayberry” and “Vice Academy.”

Tickets to Knotts’ two performances are $20 per person. They may be purchased at the Andy Griffith Playhouse or by calling the Surry Arts Council at 786-7998 on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.mayberrydays.org.

Karen Knotts poses for a picture with father Don Knotts after a performance on a variety show. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Don-and-Karen-on-variety-show.jpg Karen Knotts poses for a picture with father Don Knotts after a performance on a variety show. Submitted photo Karen Knotts relates a story about how her father Don ate Wheaties as a child because it was touted as the cereal choice of sports champions. But in his case it was the “breakfast of nervous guys,” as exemplified by the doctored image in the background, part of her one-woman show last year at the Earle Theatre, “Tied Up in Knotts.” http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Knotts-daughter.jpg Karen Knotts relates a story about how her father Don ate Wheaties as a child because it was touted as the cereal choice of sports champions. But in his case it was the “breakfast of nervous guys,” as exemplified by the doctored image in the background, part of her one-woman show last year at the Earle Theatre, “Tied Up in Knotts.” Tom Joyce | The News

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

