Police reports

• A man was charged with damaging property Sunday night after allegedly punching windows at the entrance to a local rooming house, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Jeffery Wayne Phillips, 50, of 137 Welcome Baptist Church Road, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property after causing $200 in door window damage at the Davis Rooms apartments on West Pine Street.

Phillips also was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Police records state that his blood-alcohol level was revealed to be .28 percent — more than three times the legal limit for driving a vehicle — and Phillips was “very loud and uncooperative” at Northern Hospital of Surry County, where he was taken to get treatment on his right hand. The man subsequently was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 10 appearance in Surry District Court.

• The Belk department store was the scene of a theft Tuesday, when an unknown suspect stole two pairs of denim jeans and two woven shirts with a total value of $208.

• Milon Raphael Teron, 36, listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree trespassing violation at Comfort Inn on Newsome Street, from which he had been banned in May 2015 by motel management. Teron was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Nov. 1.

• Larceny violations were issued Friday against two women who allegedly took three pairs of yoga pants, jeans, socks, makeup and hygiene products valued at $117 from Walmart. Kelsey Megan Hazelwood, 21, of 132 Burton Ave., and Ashley Luann Goins, 29, of 511 Gillespie St., Dobson, are scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 16. The property was recovered.

• Two Columbia jackets with a total value of $151 were stolen at Belk on Sept. 12 by a known individual, with no immediate word on any charges being issued.

• Sarah Bernice Bates, 35, of 241 Forkner Drive, was cited for larceny and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (28 dosage units of carisoprodol) on Sept. 7 after she allegedly stole Bic lighters and Five-Hour energy drinks at the Sheetz convenience store. Bates’ court date is Oct. 31.

• Devin James Norris McDowell, 19, listed as homeless, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with second-degree trespassing, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a trespassing call. McDowell allegedly was found at a Jeffries Street location after having been banned from that and all other city housing authority property in August. He was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 24 Surry District Court appearance.

• Colin Dewayne Holiday, 34, of 3371 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was served with an outstanding warrant for a second-degree trespassing offense on Sept. 7 at a city magistrate’s office, which had been filed on Aug. 30 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Lotoya Ann Reynolds, another resident of Shoals Road, as the complainant. Holiday is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Nov. 4.