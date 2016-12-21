Fire destroys barn in Mount Airy

A fire caused about $70,000 in damage at a Mount Airy property on Tuesday, destroying a former barn that was being used for storage.

No cause for the blaze had been determined, though city officials do not believe there was any foul play involved.

According to Mount Airy Fire Department officials, 13 firefighters were dispatched to 137 Boyle Lane on the northeast side of town at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Arriving six minutes after the call, fire personnel had the situation under control by 1:32 p.m.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze, according to the department’s media release.

The property is owned by Dalton James Sylvester, according to Surry County property tax records. A mobile home and a barn/stable sit on the 3.39-acre parcel.

Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said the fire erupted in the barn, which was being used for storage. Motorcycles, car parts, engines and other items of value were destroyed in the blaze. There were no animals in the building, as it is no longer used for agricultural purposes.

“It was about $70,000 in damage — $20,000 to the building and $50,000 to the contents,” said Poindexter.

Poindexter noted a black cloud could be seen from miles away, as the contents and the building materials created dark smoke.

“It was made from rough-cut pine, and that stuff can go up pretty quickly,” said Poindexter, noting the building was a total loss for its owner.

On Wednesday fire personnel were once again dispatched to the Boyle Lane address when the owner noticed the fire had rekindled. No additional damage was caused as a result.

Poindexter said his department does not suspect any foul play. The fire is accidental in nature, but an exact cause hasn’t been and likely won’t be determined, as the amount of damage makes an investigation difficult.

According to the written statement, the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department and Surry County EMS also responded to the fire on Tuesday.

Mount Airy firefighters battle a blaze which destroyed a barn on Boyle Lane Tuesday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BoyleFire1.jpg Mount Airy firefighters battle a blaze which destroyed a barn on Boyle Lane Tuesday. Submitted photo Firefighters assess the damage after extinguishing a fire at a barn in Mount Airy. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BoyleFire2.jpg Firefighters assess the damage after extinguishing a fire at a barn in Mount Airy. Submitted photo

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

