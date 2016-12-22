Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Mount Airy High School public lunch room. Inspected Nov. 2,8 score 97. Violations: 1) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — Tater tots read 115 degrees F at the time of inspection inside of the hot holding unit. Other trays of tater tots read 128 degrees F in the same hot holding unit. Hot food must be kept held at 135 degrees F or higher. Because the tater tots had been cooked and served within an hour, no correction was needed other than educating employees that the food must be kept at 135 degrees F or higher at all times.

2) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Consumer Self-Service Operations – PF — Marinara sauce was stored out from under the sneeze guards. Food must be kept protected from contamination by consumers at all times by storing the foods under the sneeze guards, keeping lids on them, or other effective means. This was corrected by moving the food underneath the sneeze guards.

3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C — The floors were painted over the summer, but the floor is beginning to flake again. Repair/repaint the floor where needed. Repair the damage on the wall to the left of the wash room. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor sink under the prep table/sink to the left of the 3-compartment sink.

Mount Airy High School fall concessions, 1011 N. South St., Mount Airy. Inspected Sept. 1, score 98. Violations: 1) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Sinks, Installation – PF — Any handwash sink used by employees in the facility (kitchen or restrooms) must provide at least 100ºF hot water. The sinks in the restrooms are not provided with hot water. The employees are washing hands using cool water after using the restrooms, however, and then washing hands with warm water in the kitchen handwash sink after washing hands in the restrooms. Handwashing Cleanser, Availability – PF — The soap dispenser in the women’s restroom was stuck when working with it, the entire mechanism came off. The soap dispenser was not in a condition that allowed for easy use. Replace the soap dispenser. In the meantime, it is acceptable to use bottled soap with a pump dispenser.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Wipe top of equipment where needed. Clean inside of the two-sliding-door reach-in cooler. Wipe inside of the microwave (slight cleaning).

3) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Storage Areas, Rooms and Receptacles, Capacity and Availability – C — Keep a waste container in the immediate vicinity of the handwash sink.

The Living Room, 215 A. East Main St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Aug. 31, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C — All opened packages of dry foods must be stored in approved containers with tight-fitting lids.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment, shelving, etc.). Clean the inside of the microwave.

3) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C — A recyclable container outside is missing a lid. Keep lids on waste/recyclable containers. Storage Areas, Rooms and Receptacles, Capacity and Availability – C — The employee restroom is missing a waste container with a lid. All restrooms used by women must have a covered waste container to dispose of feminine hygiene products.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Slight cleaning is needed in the back storage room. Clean the floor sink under the three-compartment sink.

13 Bones, 502 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. Inspected Sept. 6, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — One stainless steel container of turkey had a date mark of 8/26. According to employees, the turkey was frozen on 8/26 and brought out recently, but a date mark was not placed on the container to show how many days the turkey had been under refrigeration (no more than 7 days). Also, corn dogs had been taken out of their original package on 9/3, but no date mark was on them showing that. These items were corrected by date marking the foods during the inspection.

2) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF — Cooked spaghetti and chicken salad that were prepared today were reading over 70 degrees, but placed in deep containers to cool the rest of the way (down to below 45 degrees F) in the walk-in cooler. These foods should have been placed in shallow pans (less than 2 inches) to cool down to 45 degrees F and lower) and then placed in the cooler uncovered on the top shelf or loosely covered. Otherwise, they may not have cooled to 45 degrees F or lower within the required time.

3) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C — Allow all dishes to air-dry completely before nesting. This was seen in the stainless pan storage area along the back corridor. There was some improvement, however,

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C — REPEAT: Replace the broken filter in the hood system (be sure there are no openings between the filters, as well). Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Sweep the floor in the walk-in freezer. Clean the floor in the walk-in cooler (dressing cooler). Clean the wall behind the 3-compartment sink. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — REPEAT: Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor. Grout is eroding from between floor tiles in some areas. Regrout where needed. Repair/replace the tile around the drain under the wait station. Rework the drain, as well. Turn the filters above the oven in the back so that they are vertical to allow for proper drainage (two are horizontal).

5) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C — Lighting intensity in food prep areas must be at least 50 foot candles (measured 22-49 foot candles in noncompliant areas). 10 foot candles of light intensity is required in walk-in coolers (3 foot candles was measured in the walk-in cooler, 4 foot candles in the walk-in freezer).