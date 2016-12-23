Police reports

• A Mount Airy man is facing a larceny offense for allegedly stealing items valued at $462 from Walmart on Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Jacob Paul Church, 34, of 2309 Westfield Road, was observed committing the theft by store loss-prevention personnel, arrest records state; in addition to larceny he was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, identified as a blue smoking device. Church is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 21.

• Emmett Heath Hunt, 34, no address listed, was jailed Wednesday on a charge of making a false report to a police station which had been filed on Dec. 6. Hunt was served with a probationary order for arrest at the city magistrate’s office, arrest records state, and then transported to the county jail, where he was held under a $2,500 secured bond. Hunt’s District Court date is Jan. 26.

• Amber Nichole McMillian, 21, of 659 Simmons Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain, was jailed under a $21,000 secured bond Monday as a fugitive from justice from Patrick County, Virginia; three local orders for arrest for failing to appear in Surry District Court for a probation violation which were filed on Nov. 30; and another order for arrest for failing to appear in court for attempted larceny issued on Dec. 9. Details regarding the Patrick County case were not listed. McMillian is to be in court in Dobson on Feb. 22.

• Darius Odell Webster, 33, of East Bend, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webster was encountered by police in the vicinity of West Stewart Drive and Park Drive during an investigation of a suspicious person. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 28 appearance in District Court.

• Also Tuesday, police learned that a known individual had failed to return rental property, identified as a 2011 Dodge Avenger owned by Hull Sales Co. Inc. on West Pine Street.

• Jonathan Michael Negley, 21, of 188 Kitty Hawk Lane, was jailed under a $19,267 secured bond Monday and he was encountered by police on Park Drive near Carolina Court. Negley subsequently was found to have been entered in a national crime database as wanted on a felonious larceny charge that had been filed on Nov. 5 by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in addition to a probation violation issued on Dec. 6 and five outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court filed on Dec. 2. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 25.