Happy…Grinch Day?

Students and faculty at Shoals Elementary Kindergarten recently enjoyed a Grinch Day, with students dressing as characters from the famous Dr. Seuss story, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Among the characters represented by the students were Cindy Lou Who, Max the Dog (the Reindeer) and, of course, the star of the story, The Grinch.
Students in Amber Baker’s class at Shoals Elementary School pose for a photo on Grinch Day at the school.
Rose Martin's students show off their Grinch Day costumes recently at Shoals Elementary School.