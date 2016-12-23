Holiday hampering city trash pickups

Mount Airy residents will have to wait a little longer than usual to have discarded gift wrapping and other materials picked up by city sanitation crews next week.

That’s because of collection schedules being altered for the Christmas holiday.

No residential yard waste pickups will occur on Monday, and the same goes for garbage collections on Tuesday.

The Tuesday route will be run on Wednesday instead, along with that day’s regular pickups, both on a curbside-only basis.

Non-residential routes also will be affected by the holiday scheduling change.

No commercial or industrial trash collections are planned Monday and Tuesday.

City offices will be closed those days for Christmas.