Franklin students raise money to help family

A Franklin Elementary student has shown you’re never too little to help somebody out.

On Wednesday, 9-year-old Kali Hawks presented a check to the grandparents of Riley Voss, an area 5-year-old boy recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Kali raised the money for the Voss family after learning about service projects in Judith Lineberry’s third-grade class.

The group had read the book “Amos & Boris” by William Steig, in which a shipwrecked Amos the mouse is carried to shore by Boris the whale.

Amos doesn’t know how he, a tiny mouse, will ever be able to return the favor to a huge whale, but when Boris ends up beached, Amos wrangles some friends on the shore to push the whale back out to sea.

“It was reciprocating friendship,” Lineberry said.

The class assignment involved only proposing a service project, not actually carrying one out.

“They were very creative and came up with lots of things that made sense,” tackling problems such as hurricane relief and clean water for flooded areas, Lineberry said.

“They were very good critical thinkers.”

The students learned about Riley while researching their projects in the media center.

Joe Voss, Riley’s grandfather, is a retired Franklin teacher who still works in the school system, and Tonya Fletcher, media coordinator, mentioned the family’s situation to the kids.

Fighting an extremely aggressive and rare form of cancer, the Vosses are faced with constant medical care, transportation and time away from work.

Their best course of action may involve an experimental treatment in Germany, according to the “Riley’s Rescue Rangers” web page.

Since all of these realities are expensive, an IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign was started. Donations can also be made through the website Rileyscancersupport.com.

Kali rolled up her sleeves after hearing the story, determined not just to propose a service project, but to actually raise the money.

“She was right on top of it,” Lineberry said, obtaining approval from the principal and her parents, then launching a barrage of donation requests to family members, churches and others.

“She set herself a personal goal of $1,500,” Lineberry said. “She raised $1,528. It’s pretty amazing.”

Kali’s parents, Brittany and Josh Hawks, were understandably proud of their daughter.

“She really did all of that on her own,” Brittany Hawks said. “She made every phone call, every pickup, and personally thanked and helped everyone. It really blessed me to see that she wanted to help somebody else, especially somebody she’s never met.”

The rest of the class also ran with things, organizing a “hat day” and a “sunglasses day” at school where students could pay to wear accessories for the day that are otherwise prohibited.

The third-grade teachers hit the car line with buckets and collected $500 in two days; Renee Weddle, teacher assistant to Lineberry, sold peanut butter delights to staff.

One student, Vincent Jones, sent out more than 100 letters to various church organizations seeking donations.

“Everybody’s been awesome to help out with the drive,” Lineberry said. “They’re such a big-hearted group of students, it thrills me to see them help others, and building character and relationships between people is awesome.”

The students presented to Riley’s grandparents a check for $2,000 in addition to Kali’s $1,528.

Joe Voss, still reeling from his grandson’s Nov. 1 diagnosis, said the community’s response to his family’s plight has been “absolutely unbelievable,” and the show of support from the Franklin students was overwhelming.

“In fact, the whole ordeal has been overwhelming,” he said. “The whole thing is just heartbreaking.”

Voss, an educator for nearly 40 years, had a sense of what may have motivated the youngsters.

“Children, they respond to each other. They can relate to that age,” he said. “It was just amazing what that little girl has done.”

Kali Hawks, right, and her teacher Judith Lineberry present checks to Joe and Elizabeth Voss to help with expenses associated with their grandson’s cancer treatment. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_VossService-5-5.jpg Kali Hawks, right, and her teacher Judith Lineberry present checks to Joe and Elizabeth Voss to help with expenses associated with their grandson’s cancer treatment. Submitted Judith Lineberry listens to her third-grade student Vincent Jones describe his outreach effort of writing more than 100 letters seeking donations for the Voss family. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Voss-1.jpg Judith Lineberry listens to her third-grade student Vincent Jones describe his outreach effort of writing more than 100 letters seeking donations for the Voss family. Submitted

