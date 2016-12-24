Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.]

East Surry High School football concessions, 801 S. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Sept. 9, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Slaw and sour cream was found on ice with a temperature above 45 degrees F. Keep adequate ice on the product and keep them covered to ensure that the temperature is maintained at or below 45 degrees F. items were covered and surrounded with ice to correct the violation. The reach in cooler contained hotdogs in the front of the unit with a temperature above 45 degrees F. Keep all potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees F. when holding them cold. The refrigerator was adjusted to correct the violation.

2) Insects and rodents not present; no unauthorized animals: Outer Openings, Protected – C – The windows and doors in the concession stand need to be screened or otherwise protected to prevent pests from entering the establishment.

Elkin Assisted Living food service, 500 Johnson Ridge Rd., Elkin. Inspected Sept. 9, score 94.5. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C -At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified protection manager by taking and passing an ANSI accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the inspection.

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P-sanitizer bottle too strong. Make daily at 200 ppm quat to sanitize work surfaces. Cdi by making sanitizer at this strength.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Can Openers – C- Replace the blade in the can opener. Shards were observed on the gears of the can opener. Employee washed the can opener to remove the metal shards. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C-thermometers in the walk-in cooler were inaccurate.

4) Plumbing installed; proper backflow devices: System Maintained in Good Repair – C- The plumbing system shall be maintained in good repair. Dishwasher draining into the floor. The 3-comp sink was remedied by purchasing new plugs to release the water slower.

5) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition – C- Clean the filters in the hood. Designated Areas-Employee Accommodations for eating / drinking/smoking – C-observed employee food plates where they were eating in the kitchen. Employees must eat in areas outside of the kitchen and food prep areas.

Holy Springs Grill, 885 Holly Springs Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected Sept. 8, score 92. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — A food safety certified person-in-charge is required to be on the premises during all operating hours. There were no food safety certified persons-in-charge here during the inspection.

2) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — Two employee drinks were found without lids and straws. Employee drinks must have lids and straws or otherwise consumed in a manner that keeps employees’ mouths away from their hands.

3) Proper reheating procedures for hot holding: Reheating for Hot Holding – P – Chili was placed on the steam table to reheat. The temperature of the chili read 96 degrees F. Cold foods that need reheating for hot holding must be reheated to 165 degrees within 2 hours. Since steam tables are not designed to reheat food, this is not an approved method. The chili was reheated to 170 degrees F on the grill to correct this.

4) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — Several foods prepared within the last couple of days did not have date marks on them. Any ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food must be date marked with the day or date that the food is to be sold, consumed, or discarded, not to exceed 7 days. If the unit cannot hold temperatures at 41 degrees F or below (instead 41 – 45 degrees F), then date marking cannot exceed 4 days. Any food opened/prepared and used within 24 hours will not require date marking. This was corrected by date marking the foods.

5) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Linens and Napkins, Use Limitations – C — Biscuits were found with a towels placed on top of them. Linens cannot come in direct contact with food. 3-307.11 Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — Use only scoops with handles to dispense dry foods. One container had a styrofoam bowl left in it. Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C — All opened containers of dry foods must be stored in approved containers with tight-fitting lids.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment, shelving, around/under the grill equipment, inside equipment, etc.).

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment. Clean the filters in the hood system. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C — Repair the wall in the women’s restroom (where the doorknob had damaged). Repair the ceiling in the kitchen where the side exit is located.