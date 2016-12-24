The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• Erick U. Rangel, 21, of Mount Airy, and Monserath Ramirez, 19, of Ararat. Issued Dec. 15.

• Ethan T. Mathis, 22, of Jonesville, and Christy L. Carter, 21, of Roaring River. Issued Dec. 16.

• Aaron J. Smith, 24, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Rebekah L. Steinour, 22, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. Issued Dec 16.

• Bradley C. Burton, 43, and Amanda A. Bowman, 36, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec. 16.

• Brian K. Hayes, 46, and Clara R. Cummings, 30, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec. 19.

• Daniel R. Dixon, 38, and Angela G. Vaughan, 43, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Dec. 19.

• Spencer D. Dulaney, 21, and Amber C. Teter, 20, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec. 19.

• Logan E. McCollum, 21, and Megan O. Peacock, 18, of Radford, Virginia. Issued Dec. 19.

• Grady L. Jessup, 52, and Bonnie S. Snow, 57, of Mount Airy. Issued Dec. 19.

• Shanon G. Allgood, 51, and Alison R. Blevins, 40, of Boonville. Issued Dec. 20.

• Jacob T.D. Speas, 16, of Ararat, Virginia, and Savanah M. Thompson, 16, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Dec. 20.

