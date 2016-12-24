Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• David and Dana Shepherd to Paige and Joseph Edwards. Lots in Victoria Heights. $292

• Jody and Amanda Davis to Charles and Keri Brinkley. Three lots in Swiss Haven Estates in Pilot Mountain. $50

• William and Sarah Beamer to the Lara Group, LLC. 0.8572 acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $42

• Chad and Kimberly Gough to Taylor B. Coalson. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $44

• Sarah L. Mills to Ronnie L. Williams and Tamara L. Smith. Unit in Hazelnut Plantation Condominiums in Mount Airy. $327

• The Estate of Floyd R. Lashmit to Jonathan and Kayla Norman. 16.99 acres in Dobson. $550

• Jack and Linda Marion to Matthew A. Marion and Jack D. Marion Jr. 2.42 acres in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Linda Cole. Tract in Elkin. $172

• Travis and Amanda Holt to Aaron Moser and Kimberly Danley. 3.77 acres in Dobson. $250

• David and Carla Harold to Brandon and Whitney Collins. Two lots in the Stonehenge Development in Stewarts Creek Township. $464

• Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Sherman Davis. Lot in Town and Country Woods. $152

• Linda and Jesse Collins to Jerry W. Bowman. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $110

• Joseph and Teresa Martin and Linda and Johnny Moss to Charlie and Dana Linville. 1.114 acres in Westfield Township. $34

• Carol S. Voss to Words of Life International Outreach Ministries Inc. 6.96 acres in Dobson. $0

• Linda H. Benge to Leanna R. Beverly and Rodney L. Haynes Jr. 2.38 acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $176

• Craig and Sonja Boyette to Anthony and Catherine Boyette. Lots in Crestwood Acres in pilot Mountain. $276

• Patricia Ratcliff to Janice A. Petrimoulx. 0.18 acres in Mount Airy. $156

• Jack and Annie Sloop to Ralph and Dorothy Calloway. Five acres in Bryan Township. $210

• Roy and Linda Doss to Jonathan Steelman Doss. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• The John J. and Carol I. Anderson Revocable Trusts to Jacob and Mary Key. 0.691 acres in Elkin. $390

• Terry and Kristie Hall to JoAnn S. Rogers. Tract in Eldora Township. $170

• Joan E. Creed to Jason and Jennifer Pike. Tract in Stewarts Creek Township. $60

• Kermit and Elizabeth Lawrence to Charles and Cheryl Tucker. 7.959 acres in Mount Airy. $50

• J&E Properties of N.C., LLC to RedOak Development, LLC. Lot in the Lynnewood Subdivision in Mount Airy. $140

• Estate of Beatrice Brendle Whitaker to Brenda Atkins Whitaker. 4.014 acres in Rockford Township. $0

• Joy and Mark Featherston and Elizabeth and Robert Brisben to James Harden Smith. 63.06 acres in Pilot Mountain. $719

• Charles R. Briggs and Mitchell and Robin Callaway to Jeff and Sheila Swift. 8.103 acres in Surry County. $152

• Ned and Ivylyn Martin to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Deed for highway right of way at Hidden Valley Road over the Fisher River in Franklin Township. $2

• Darrell and Tina Tate to Jody and Amanda Davis. Lot in the Stone Haven Development in Pilot Mountain. $513

• James A. Hunter to Norma H. Hunter. Lot in Mount Airy. $40

• City of Mount Airy to Spencer’s Property, LLC. 0.274 acres in Mount Airy. $20

• Larry and Sara McCann to Nicole L. Luffman. Four lots in the Northwood Subdivision. $252

• Charles E. Akers to Warriors for Christ Inc. Two lots in Mount Airy. $15

• Estate of Joan M. Durham to Hayley Durham Zurita. 0.978 acres in Bryan Township. $0

• Estate of Thomas Reavis Lyons to Howard and Susan Hiatt. Three lots in Mount Airy. $34

• Virginia, Delbert and Sheryll Thompson and Debbie and Gregory Hodges to MTGLQ Investors. Tract in Surry County. $0

• Robert C. Wishon to David and Deborah Simms. Tracts in Elkin. $270

• Blackmon Ventures, LLC to Cornish Companies, LLC. 0,041 acres in Surry County. $0

• Frances W. Boatman to Lynette Denson. Lot in South Westfield. $148

