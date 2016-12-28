Last call for Mount Airy art crawl submissions

The deadline to design a guitar sculpture for the fourth-annual Public Art Crawl has been extended to Jan. 2, giving local artists a few extra days to work on submissions.

Applications are available at the Mount Airy Downtown Inc. web page and include a template for the artist to showcase their design.

There is no fee to apply.

“Artists should treat the application as its own work of art,” said Lizzie Morrison, coordinator of the organization. “The more color and detail you use, the better chance your design will have at standing out.”

The application also requires the artist to talk about their chosen theme.

“I wanted the artist to explain what it was they wanted the viewer to experience,” Morrison said. “We want them to be pretty, but we also want them to be meaningful.”

Designs that aren’t sponsored for a large guitar sculpture sized more than 6 feet tall may be considered for a series of life-sized instruments.

“We like to involve as many artists as possible,” said Morrison. There is no age limit – provided parents of younger children are willing to be responsible for the artists meeting their deadlines.

All submissions are copied and placed into notebooks to be easily viewed by potential sponsors.

Some sponsors and artists work together prior to the submission process to flesh out a design.

Examples of that kind of relationship include a stop animal cruelty-themed banjo for a local shelter and a fiddle placed outside Old North State Winery featuring one of its wines.

Other designs simply catch the eye and interest of local businesses and individuals.

Sponsorship funds are used to pay for the cost of producing the fiberglass molded sculptures and shipping them to town.

Each artist then has about 4 to 6 weeks to complete their sculptures, which are revealed in the springtime and displayed publicly throughout the summer.

The event culminates with an auction that raises money for downtown revitalization and also directs some funds to the artists themselves.

Morrison said the event is increasingly attracting artists from a wider radius.

This is the first year that guitars will be the featured instrument.

“It’s exciting to be adding another instrument to the banjos and fiddles we have downtown,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s advice to artists is “make some art that is meaningful to you,” she said. “Make what you want to say to the community and the community will embrace that.”

For more information email [email protected] To download an application, visit www.mountairydowntown.org.

Banjo sculptures are revealed at a May event, kicking off the 2016 Public Art Banjo Crawl. Banjo sculptures are revealed at Friday’s banjo reveal event, kicking off this year’s Public Art Fiddle Crawl. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BanjoReveal2.jpg Banjo sculptures are revealed at a May event, kicking off the 2016 Public Art Banjo Crawl. Banjo sculptures are revealed at Friday’s banjo reveal event, kicking off this year’s Public Art Fiddle Crawl. Andy Winemiller | The News This sketch shows the dimensions of a full-size guitar sculpture. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Guitar-Crawl-Measurements-Big-Guitars-2017-1.jpg This sketch shows the dimensions of a full-size guitar sculpture. Submitted

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

