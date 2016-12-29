Sheriff reports

DOBSON — Detectives with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of an entire nativity scene from Woodland Missionary Baptist Church on Highland Road.

The theft occurred sometime between about noon on Christmas Day and the evening of Dec. 26, when authorities were notified.

The full cast of the scene was reported stolen: Mary, Joseph, Jesus, the manger, three wise men, three shepherds, a cow, donkey and camel.

“There are no suspects at this time and the case is still under investigation,” Det. Sgt. J.D. Briles stated.

The total value of the stolen items was valued at $150.

• A breaking and entering was reported on Dec. 19 at Need It Got It Inc., a business at the intersection of N.C. 268 and U.S. 601. Deputies arrived and determined that the business had been forcibly entered, reports indicate. No items are reported to have been stolen at this time. Detectives are reviewing security footage to identify suspects in this matter, Briles said.

• Wesley Mounce, of Dobbins Mill Road, Elkin, reported the theft of his 1987 Ford F-350 on Dec. 25. The truck was described as white in color with a black flatbed, having a dent in the passenger side, a smoke stack and a silver tool box. A Mossy Oak and American flag sticker had been placed on the truck. The theft has been entered to the National Crime Information Center.

• On Dec. 24, Cory Craddock, of Poteat Road, Mount Airy, reported the theft and cashing of two checks from his mailbox, totaling about $500. “The case is open and investigators are reviewing video footage to identify the suspect,” Briles said.

• The breaking and entering of a Lowgap church was reported on Dec. 23. A suspect used a blunt object to enter Liberty Baptist Church on West Pine Street, causing $400 of damage to a metal door. No items have been reported stolen at this time.

• On Dec. 22, Patricia Chappell reported fraudulent activity on her bank account. The BB&T Bank on Rockford Street is also listed as a victim on the report, which states that $300 in cash along with $36 in late fees were stolen. Bank investigators are working with the sheriff’s office to investigate the incident.