Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Keith and Deborah Marion to Grover P. Jenkins. Three tracts in Dobson. $0

• Edwin and Robbin Harris to Mary Gwyn Harris. Tract in Surry County. $0

• Thomas and Sarah Crowson to David and Hope Walsh. Two tracts in Pilot Mountain. $53

• Mary E. Kuehn to Nancy Ayers Nunn. 1.022 acres in Mount Airy. $76

• Thurston and Sherry Chappell to James R. Shupe. 32,557 square feet in Mount Airy. $280

• Felipe and Martha Cabrera to Guadaulupe Castillo. Lots in Town and Country Woods in Mount Airy. $0

• Betty, Michael and Stephanie Johnson to Cecil and Gail Moorefield. 1.067 acres in Dobson. $0

• Ronnie and Mary Jo Cook to Mobile Diagnostics Solutions, LLC. Tracts in Elkin. $90

• William and Heather Evans to Norma Haymore Bowen. 38,157 square feet in South Westfield. $136

• Estate of Betty M. Church to Christopher and Amanda Denny. Two tracts in Elkin. $39

• Carol Coulson Riccio to David L. Riccio. 1.4 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Jerry and Bonnie Shropshire to Anthony and Amber Shropshire. 2.901 acres in Dobson. $0

• Granite/New Market Crossing, LLC to WHLR-New Market Crossing, LLC. 10.792 acres in Mount Airy. $16,000

• Granite/New Market Crossing, LLC to WHLR-New Market Crossing, LLC. 0.77 acres in Mount Airy. $2,000

• Ruby B. East to Red Brush Farm, LLC. 15.172 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Ida Mae Cotten to the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority. Lot in the Greenfield Subdivision in Mount Airy. $220

• Steven and Pamela Everett to Matthew E. Guyer. Lot in the Haystack Hills Subdivision in Bryan Township. $28

• Faye Mille Richey to Tonya Y. Menedez and Chgristina L. St. Amant. Six acres in Westfield Township. $0

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

