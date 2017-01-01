Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Misty Dawn Miller, 37, a white female who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony traffick methamphetamines, felony maintain place for controlled substances and child abuse;

• Jeffrey Dwayne Dawson, 26, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess and conspire to sell and deliver schedule IV and schedule VI controlled substances, maintain place for controlled substances and drive while license revoked;

• Tony Randall Mayes, 55, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny;

• Marshall Nelson Sheets, 53, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for worthless check.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.