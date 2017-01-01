City had ‘productive’ year in 2016

As with the previous two years, efforts to redevelop the former Spencer’s Inc. property took center stage in Mount Airy during 2016, when the city government also made strides with recreation and other efforts.

“We completed many projects and moved forward with plans for the redevelopment of the Spencer’s Mill project,” City Manager Barbara Jones summed-up in listing highlights of 2016, which she called “a busy and productive year.”

In addition to seeking new uses for the former industrial property the city government had bought in 2014, Mount Airy saw the completion of a long-awaited greenway connector last year and the opening of a new playground at Riverside Park.

Other projects reaching fruition in the city during 2016 included a renovation of Canteen Alley downtown, along with a number of new business and renovation projects — with plans for microbrewery operations also announced.

Redevelopment group demise

It didn’t take long for a major move regarding the Spencer’s project to occur last year, a vote in January by the city commissioners to dissolve the controversial Mount Airy Redevelopment Commission.

The commission had been formed in 2014 to spearhead the revitalization of the sprawling Spencer’s complex in downtown Mount Airy, where production of infant apparel had ceased in 2007 after almost 100 years as a major local employer.

However, problems arose when the redevelopment group also included private property surrounding the Spencer’s site in its plans, including several longtime businesses, which prompted fears this might lead to it being seized through eminent domain.

That became the major issue in the 2015 municipal election, and in a surprise move during a Jan. 21 council meeting, Commissioner Jim Armbrister made a motion to abolish the redevelopment commission for exceeding its scope beyond Spencer’s.

Afterward, the redevelopment group’s responsibilities for revitalizing the 10-acre Spencer’s site were transferred to the board of commissioners, which made progress in that regard last year.

“In September 2016, options were signed between three developers and the city for the redevelopment of this property,” Jones mentioned.

“There are plans for a market rate apartment complex, a boutique hotel and banquet hall and a business center with a combined investment of $28.5 million.”

Also in September, a Phase II environmental assessment was completed at the Spencer’s property, using grant funding. It included soil sampling, water sampling, the removal of a 20,000-gallon heating oil tank and the removal of a 4,000-gallon gasoline storage tank.

Ensuring the environmental soundness of the property is a key step in the redevelopment process.

Greenway connector

One highly visible example of city government progress in 2016 involved the completion of a 2.2-mile link between the Emily B. Taylor and Ararat River greenways.

The project had broken ground in September 2015 and the connector was opened to bicyclists, walkers and runners in early July, with its official dedication occurring in October.

“Our greenways and trails, resulting from river restoration and conservation projects, now provide 6.6 miles of multi-purpose trail protecting miles of sewer lines with a natural buffer,” the city manager pointed out.

The trail system also was named the Granite City Greenway in 2016 after a contest to solicit nominations from the public.

Another development last year included the commissioners’ approval of plans for another greenway project, a northern section that will extend the trail system toward J.J. Jones Intermediate School and the White Sulphur Springs resort.

A link from Riverside Park to the present end of the Taylor greenway on West Lebanon Street also has been discussed, which would utilize a railroad path.

Playground Upgrade

Mount Airy officials rang out the old while ringing in the new in regard to a playground project in 2016, when the Build a Dream playground at Riverside Park underwent a major facelift.

The $105,427 upgrade, occurring during June, included the installation of new slides, swings, rides and multi-purpose units, with the revamped playground reopening in July after a ribbon-cutting program attended by crowds of children.

“It was a bittersweet moment when we recognized that the Build a Dream playground had some safety issues and that it was time for replacement,” the city manager acknowledged concerning the facility developed about a dozen years before.

“That came with salvaging sentimental pieces and moving forward with the new for another generation to grow, play and learn the value of social skills,” Jones added.

“The playground upgrades are being enjoyed by the community and the project was recently featured in the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association’s quarterly parks and recreation magazine.”

Canteen Alley project

Mount Airy welcomed another revamped facility to its list of public spaces in June, when a grand reopening was held for Canteen Alley, located toward the lower end of North Main Street where a restored Coca-Cola mural was dedicated in 2015.

Plans were announced shortly after that for an alleyway improvement project to include a stage for musical performances, seating and other enhancements designed to provide a pleasant community gathering place.

“The area has a lit pergola, granite stage, benches and beautiful plants to serve as an area for people to relax, enjoy music and safely walk through the area known as ‘Canteen Alley’” to a public parking lot on Franklin Street, Jones mentioned.

“The completion of Canteen Alley was a collaborative project led by Mount Airy Downtown Inc. with city staff contributing in the areas of demolition, concrete work and landscaping. The city assumes the long-term maintenance of the area as well.”

Economic gains

“Economic development and jobs for our citizens continues to be one of the highest priorities set by the city board and manager,” Jones continued in detailing highlights of 2016.

“We want to create an environment to allow existing and new businesses to succeed,” she emphasized regarding the city’s strategy.

“We are concentrating on job creation by marketing our existing resources, tourism, quality of life and the strong work ethic of our citizens,” Jones added. “In 2017, we will strive to improve our marketing strategies to showcase our community.”

During 2016, this philosophy took shape with projects including:

• The reuse of a vacant 5,493-square-foot building at 238 Market St. to house a craft brewery, with another such operation also planned at the former Prime Sirloin site on Rockford Street.

• A $500,000 renovation of Hampton Inn on Rockford Street.

• The reuse of a vacant 139,624-square-foot building at 100 Woltz St. by Central Steel Building Group.

• A $3 million renovation of a vacant 44,723-square-foot building at 238 Willow St. into 17 units of residential condominiums and two commercial units.

• The opening of Whistlers Cove Apartments off West Pine Street, including 60 units serving the 55-and-older age group. The apartment complex, built by Weaver Cooke, a Greensboro firm, is valued at about $7 million.

• A reuse of a vacant 4,535-square-foot building at 205 Riverside Drive as medical offices.

• A $150,000 up-fit of a new suite at 1015 Rockford St. for Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, and a $100,000 up-fit at the same address for Domino’s Pizza.

• A reuse of a vacant 20,600-square-foot building at 1247 N. South St. for indoor soccer.

• A $325,000 renovation of Burkes Outlet on Rockford Street.

• The reuse of a vacant 65,782-square-foot building at 820 Reeves Drive by Steel Buildings and Structures.

• A reuse of a vacant 4,119-square-foot building at 737 S. Main St. by Carport Central Internet Sales.

• A new 9,412-square-foot Dollar General store at 123 Airport Drive, a $769,530 project.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

The ribbon is set to be cut in October to officially dedicate Mount Airy’s greenway connector, one of the city’s main accomplishments in 2016. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_City-highlights-1.jpg The ribbon is set to be cut in October to officially dedicate Mount Airy’s greenway connector, one of the city’s main accomplishments in 2016. Kids enjoy new playground equipment at Riverside Park as part of a major upgrade completed there during the summer. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_City-highlights-2.jpg Kids enjoy new playground equipment at Riverside Park as part of a major upgrade completed there during the summer. The familiar baby-blue buildings of the former Spencer’s Inc. complex in downtown Mount Airy continued to be a big focus in Mount Airy during 2016 as efforts to find new uses for the property took hold. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Spencer.jpg The familiar baby-blue buildings of the former Spencer’s Inc. complex in downtown Mount Airy continued to be a big focus in Mount Airy during 2016 as efforts to find new uses for the property took hold.