County board to look at grading costs

DOBSON — The Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department may learn how a $55,000 bill for grading will get paid Tuesday night.

The itemized Sowers Construction bill for grading costs at the department’s new location on Holly Springs Church Road is included in the meeting packets of members of the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

In November, fire department officials came before the county board to seek answers as to how to pay for the grading, which was completed in July.

“I’m asking for your guidance,” Rondale Ratcliff, the board president for the department, told commissioners. “We have a contract, but I don’t want to go down the road of litigation.”

Ratcliff was speaking of a contract with the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority. To clear the way for a runway expansion project at the airport, the fire department was forced to sell its former sub-station location to the airport authority.

The authority paid $275,000 for the property and was required to provide a build-ready site to the fire department. However, after the first location for the sub-station didn’t work out, the authority offered another property to the department.

“It looked fairly flat,” remarked Ratcliff at the November meeting, but when the building was set back far enough to allow for visibility of the road from neighboring parcels, it was determined fill dirt was needed.

The fill dirt Sowers Construction used at the location was moved from across the street at the airport, where grading had occurred as part of the runway project.

Commissioners questioned the price-tag, and the airport authority, through its attorney, declined to pay the grading costs.

Commissioners asked for an itemized bill, and with the bill now in hand, will further weigh in on the matter Tuesday evening.

In other airport-related business the board will reconsider a request from the airport authority for a surplus vehicle. Commissioners denied the first request for a vehicle.

The vehicle is loaned to visiting pilots “so they can go to town to get something to eat or to visit a tourist attraction while their passengers attend to business,” according to correspondence from airport authority chairman John Springthorpe.

Facilities Manager Don Mitchell will also come before the board to ask for approval to enter into a contract for the removal of asbestos in an aging building at the Beulah Community Center.

Mitchell is also asking for the $23,389 in funds necessary for the project. According to Mitchell’s correspondence to the board, the county’s public works department will likely handle the demolition of the building, haul away the debris and back-fill the basement of the structure.

County commissioners will also hear news Millennium Charter Academy won’t extend an agreement with the county parks and recreation department for the use of athletic facilities at the charter school.

According to correspondence included in meeting packets, the county invested about $85,000 in the facilities. A ten-year usage agreement has expired. It was noted the fields may soon be bulldozed and a gymnasium erected at the site.

Surry County Finance Officer Sarah Bowen will bring three new policies before the board for approval — a financial policy, a purchasing policy and a procurement card policy.

The county board, acting as the governing board of the Northern Hospital District of Surry County, will consider issuing healthcare facilities revenue refunding bonds. The principal amount will not exceed $26 million.

As part of the board’s consent agenda, it will consider purchasing spam training software, a cost of $9,510 for a three-year subscription to the service. Commissioners will also consider spending about $10,000 for new equipment at the the county’s 911 communications center.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Surry County Government Center, which is located at 118 Hamby Road in Dobson.

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.