Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

7-Eleven Inc. food stand, 631 CC Camp Rd., Elkin. Inspected Sept. 13, score 94. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P – The sanitizer in the three compartment sink tested below 200ppm quat. Keep all sanitizer prepared to the manufacturers specifications. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the sanitizer is available from the dispenser or another means has been implemented. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C – Keep the soda nozzles cleaned at a frequency to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria build-up. The soda nozzles had mold build-up on them today. The nozzles were cleaned to correct the violation.

2) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – Two boxes of hotdogs were found open while in storage without a date marking and management was unsure of when the product was opened.. The boxes of hotdogs were voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation. All ready to eat, potentially hazadous foods must be date marked if they will be stored over 24 hours under refrigeration.

3) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Display-Preventing Contamination by Consumers – P – (REPEAT) Apples were stored unwrapped and unprotected without a sign directing the customer to wash the product before consuming. A sign was placed at the apples to correct the violation. All food products must be kept protected while in storage unless a sign is placed on a produce item intended for the customer to wash the product before consuming. Food Storage, Prohibited Areas – C – A syrup bag was found on the floor today. Keep all food items at least six inches off of the floor. Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Hotdogs were found in the prep unit in contact with water that was leaking into the cabinet. The hotdogs were voluntarily thrown away. Keep all food products protected from contamination while in storage.

4) Personal cleanliness: Prohibition-Jewelry – C – Employees cannot wear jewelry on their hands or arms except for a single plain band ring. An employee was wearing bracelets on their arms today while preparing a pizza. Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C – An employee was witnessed preparing a pizza and chicken wings without wearing a hair restraint. All foodservice employees must wear an effective hair restraint when working with exposed food.

5) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Prohibitions – C – Several open boxes of single service cups were found on the floor today. All siingle service items must be stored at least six inches off of the floor.

6) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C – (REPEAT) Clean the urinals in the mens restroom.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the floor tiles that are cracked at the prep cooler. Repair the doors on the men’s and women’s restroom where the paint is peeling and is no longer easy to clean.

Copeland Elementary School lunch room, 948 Copeland School Rd., Dobson. Inspected Nov. 30, score 99. Violation: Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — An employee drink without a straw was found stored on a prep table as I entered the inspection. All employee drinks must have lids and straws and must be kept off of or otherwise away from food, food prep surfaces, clean utensils, clean linens, and single-service utensils. Also, a tumbler with a handle on the side can be used in place of the straw requirement, provided that the handle keeps hands away from employee mouths when drinking. This was corrected by moving the drinks and placing straws in them all.

Gentry Middle School public school lunch. Inspected Nov. 18, score 98.5. Violations:m 1) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Several single-service cups at the registers did not have proper protection on the sides of the cups (mouth-contact surface). Single- service cups must be placed in dispensers or kept in the sleeve the cups came packaged in originally. Storing the cups in this manner will protect the mouth-contact sides of the cups from contamination.

2) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Pressure Measuring Devices, Mechanical Ware washing Equipment – C — The pressure gauge on the dish machine seems to be malfunctioning, reading 130 psi during the rinse cycle. The dish machine requires 20 psi during the rinse cycle. Replace the gauge, if necessary. When replacing the gauge, replace it with one that meets the following regulation: “…Pressure Measuring Devices, Mechanical Warewashing Equipment. — Pressure measuring devices that display the pressures in the water supply line for the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse shall have increments of 7 kilopascals (1 pound per square inch) or smaller and shall be accurate to ± kilopascals (±2 pounds per square inch) in the range indicated on the manufacturer’s data plate.”

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean the inside of the microwave in the dining room. Wipe the dust from taller pieces of equipment in the kitchen. Clean the pressing piece on the juicer more thoroughly.

Just Save Deli, 632 S. Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Dec. 9, score 95. Violations: 1) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — The chicken wings (two packages) on the hot holding island were reading 121 degrees F. Also, chicken tenders and boneless chicken wings were reading below 135 degrees F in the hot holding unit (118ºF and 129ºF, respectively). Hot foods must be held at 135ºF at all times. Because the food had only been out of temperature for a few minutes (according to the manager), they were reheated to 165 degrees F or higher and placed back in the unit. The hot holding island did not seem to be operating properly, however, so the chicken wings were not placed back on that unit.

2) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — Observed an opened container and flour and corn meal in unprotected containers. Once opened, these dry foods should be placed in approved containers with tight-fitting lids. Bakery items were placed on the 3-compartment sink to the right of toxic chemicals. These chemicals were pointed directly at the food. Be careful not to store food in direct line of the chemicals.

3) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — The long cutter was found between the prep table and the knife rack. This is an area that is not regularly cleaned and sanitized, so it should not be here. Clean inside of drawers where clean utensils are stored.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Nonfood-Contact Surfaces – C — The crate used to store food colorings is constructed of absorbent wood. This crate should be replaced or painted/sealed with a nonaborbent material (paint/sealant). Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — A domestic crock pot was found in the facility and was previously used for soup to serve to the customers. Equipment must be NSF-listed or if not NSF-listed, must be commercial, meet Chapter 4 of the NC Food Code, and be used for its intended purpose. A domestic crock pot in a commercial facility is not being used for its intended purpose. 4-501.11 Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — The drip pan in the walk-in cooler is leaking and was being repaired during the inspection. The foaming station is leaking and needs to be repaired/replaced.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Observed dirty spatula handles, debris underneath the hot holding unit, dirty shelves and cabinets, dirty bunkers in the walk-in cooler, dirty trays used for storage, etc. Keep all nonfood contact surfaces clean.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor in the walk-in freezer. Clean the floor sink under the three-compartment sink.